DP Gayatri Expands Advisory Services in Partnership with Accelerate Business Development Services, LLC

DP Gayatri partners with Accelerate-BDS to expand advisory services, combining strategy, automation, and consulting for manufacturers across North America.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dipesh Patel, CEO of DP Gayatri, has created a strategic partnership with Dr. Gregory L. Fisher, Co-Founder & Principal of Accelerate Business Development Services, LLC (acceleratebds.com). The partnership will integrate Accelerate-BDS under the DP Gayatri umbrella of companies, strengthening the Group’s Advisory and Consulting Services to better support customers across North America in expansion, optimization, and capability growth objectives.

Accelerate Business Development Services, LLC (Accelerate-BDS) provides comprehensive consulting to assist manufacturing leaders achieve best-in-class status and seize growth opportunities or asset developments. As part of DP Gayatri, Accelerate-BDS will enhance the Group’s ability to deliver strategic guidance that complements its automation, nearshoring, and industrial engineering solutions.

“We are incredibly excited about this partnership,” commented Dr. Gregory L. Fisher of Accelerate-BDS. “We employ holistic frameworks for de-risking, buy versus make decisions, vertical integration, business turnaround, and business owner transition. This partnership [with DP Gayatri] fills a gap in our services related to vertical integration and ‘smart’ industrial automation.”

“This partnership represents a natural extension of our mission to connect strategy with execution,” said Dipesh Patel of DP Gayatri. “By integrating Accelerate-BDS’s business development advisory with our industrial engineering and automation capabilities, we can provide manufacturers a complete path to operational growth and long-term success.”

The collaboration brings together DP Gayatri’s experience in industrial automation, contract assembly, and supply-chain advisory with Accelerate-BDS’s strengths in business strategy and enterprise value acceleration — creating a unified platform that empowers manufacturers and OEMs to scale efficiently and compete globally.

About DP Gayatri

DP Gayatri is a diversified industrial group driving innovation, automation, and nearshoring across North America. Our portfolio of companies delivers turnkey solutions that connect strategy with execution—helping OEMs and manufacturers optimize operations, regionalize production, and strengthen supply-chain resilience.

We specialize in:

- Industrial Consulting & Advisory – guiding manufacturers through expansion, factory relocation, and supply-chain optimization across the U.S., Mexico, and LATAM.

- Automation & Robotics – designing and integrating industrial automation systems to increase precision, productivity, and ROI.

- Contract Assembly – providing full-service mechanical, electrical, and electromechanical assembly for OEMs seeking scalable, high-quality manufacturing capacity.

With a multi-site footprint and a network of strategic partners across the Americas, DP Gayatri bridges the gap between engineering innovation and manufacturing execution. We serve sectors including industrial equipment, automation, EV, and packaging machinery—empowering customers to accelerate growth while maintaining cost control, quality, and speed-to-market.

About Accelerate Business Development Services, LLC

Accelerate Business Development Services, LLC (Accelerate-BDS) is a management consulting firm co-founded by Dr. Gregory L. Fisher, specializing in business strategy and enterprise value acceleration. With deep experience in manufacturing, technology, and highly-regulated sectors, Accelerate-BDS helps companies strengthen their strategic direction, improve value, and build resilient teams capable of executing complex growth initiatives.

The firm partners with clients to align strategy and operations using holistic frameworks for de-risking, buy versus make decisions, vertical integration, business turnaround, and business owner transition. Through its integration with DP Gayatri, Accelerate-BDS expands its reach — bringing proven methodologies in leadership and business excellence to manufacturers navigating expansion, nearshoring, and automation transitions across North America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.