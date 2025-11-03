Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,752 in the last 365 days.

2025 Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Class of 2025 has been announced. The inductees will be honored during the 29th Annual Healthcare Interactive Conference (HCIC) to be held in Las Vegas November 9-12, 2025.

The 2025 inductee for Innovative Individual is Sara Veazey, Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer for Providence. For Innovative Organization, the inductee is HealthyChildren.Org from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare internet industry. The organization’s purpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the “history” of the industry is preserved for future generations new to the healthcare industry.

About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:

The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame is an independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board of Judges. For more information, please visit www.hihof.com.

Farrah Hunt Thompson
Greystone.Net
+1 770-407-7690
fhunt@greystone.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025 Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more