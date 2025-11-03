2025 Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Class of 2025 has been announced. The inductees will be honored during the 29th Annual Healthcare Interactive Conference (HCIC) to be held in Las Vegas November 9-12, 2025.The 2025 inductee for Innovative Individual is Sara Veazey, Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer for Providence. For Innovative Organization, the inductee is HealthyChildren.Org from the American Academy of Pediatrics.The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare internet industry. The organization’s purpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the “history” of the industry is preserved for future generations new to the healthcare industry.About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame is an independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board of Judges. For more information, please visit www.hihof.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.