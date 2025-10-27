Greystone.Net Announces Sandra Mackey as 2025 John A. Eudes Vision & Excellence Award Winner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greystone.Net announced today that Sandra Mackey has been named the 2025 recipient of the John A. Eudes Vision & Excellence Award. Mackey will be honored at a ceremony on November 9, 2025, at the annual Healthcare Interactive Conference (HCIC) in Las Vegas, Nevada.The award was created in honor of Greystone.Net co-founder John A. Eudes to recognize individuals who embody John’s ideals for excellence by believing in and acting upon the idea that excellence can only be obtained if one:• Cares more than others think is wise• Risks more than others think is safe• Dreams more than others think is practical• Expects more than others think is possibleSandra Mackey is the Chief Marketing Officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health. Previously, she served as senior vice president of marketing and communications for the Arthritis Foundation. Before, she was the executive director of market strategy for Emory Healthcare in Atlanta. She also served in public relations roles in the public and private sectors.She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at Birmingham University, United Kingdom and is a graduate of the Woodruff Leadership Academy.Mackey was named “2018 Chief Marketing Officer of the Year” by the Cincinnati Business Courier and was listed as one of the top 60 CMOs to know by Becker’s in 2023 and 2024.She serves on the board of directors at Catholic Charities USA, Brado, Mercy Neighborhood Ministries and is board chair for FC Cincinnati Foundation.“Sandra Mackey exemplifies the leadership and authentic connection that John Eudes valued so deeply,” says Kathy Divis, President of Greystone.Net. “Her commitment to empowering teams, fostering innovation and driving meaningful change in healthcare marketing has not only transformed Bon Secours Mercy Health’s approach, but has also inspired countless professionals across our industry. Her ability to blend strategic excellence with genuine care for people captures the spirit of this award.”About the Healthcare Interactive Conference:The Annual Healthcare Interactive Conference brings together healthcare leaders from a variety of disciplines to collaborate and learn. It is three days dedicated to healthcare Marketing, Internet and Web Technology featuring case studies from leading hospital and healthcare organizations from across the nation, general sessions to inspire and broaden thinking about the impact of new technologies, an exhibit hall filled with technology and service solutions, and numerous networking opportunities for healthcare executives, consultants and product and service providers. The 29th Annual Conference is being held November 9-12, 2025, in Las Vegas. www.hcic.net About Greystone.Net:Now in its 29th year, Greystone.Net has worked with hundreds of hospitals and health systems as they strive to develop, implement and integrate interactive marketing strategies. We add valued strategic thinking to digital healthcare. And we continue to develop new strategies and products to enable healthcare organizations to establish and grow their brand in an environment where consumers expect 24/7 access, information and service. Learn more at www.greystone.net

