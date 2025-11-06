Maverick’s Legacy Builds a Safer New Jersey: 2,100 Devices Donated, 8 Lives Saved, 70% of Bergen County Now Equipped

Mavericks Legacy Mavericks Legacy Saving Lives in Memory of our Son Maverick Scott Chambers

Nonprofit founded in memory of Maverick Scott Chambers continues mission to prevent choking tragedies statewide.

Every single device we donate is another chance to save a life and spare another family from the heartbreak we’ve experienced,” — said Kimberly and Darrin Chambers, founders of Maverick’s Legacy.

BRANCHVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick ’s Legacy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in memory of Maverick Scott Chambers, announced two major milestones in its mission to prevent choking-related tragedies and empower first responders across New Jersey.Since its founding, Maverick’s Legacy has helped save at least eight lives through the donation of more than 2,100 airway-clearance devices, valued at over $150,000, to schools and first-responder agencies across the state.“Every single device we donate is another chance to save a life and spare another family from the heartbreak we’ve experienced,” said Kimberly and Darrin Chambers, founders of Maverick’s Legacy. “This mission turns our loss into purpose — one device, one department, and one life at a time.”Bergen County Safety Initiative: Over 70% of Patrol Vehicles Now EquippedAs part of its growing statewide outreach, Maverick’s Legacy recently completed a major donation to Bergen County law enforcement through its Bergen County Safety Initiative.During the Bergen County Police Chiefs Association meeting, the organization donated nearly 500 LifeVac airway-clearance devices, equipping 35 police departments and several schools across the county.This effort was made possible with the assistance of Toni D’Abbate of Equal First Aid, whose support helped coordinate and facilitate the donation.With this milestone — combined with previous donations to local departments — more than 70 percent of Bergen County patrol vehicles are now equipped with LifeVac devices, giving officers the ability to act when traditional choking rescue methods fail.“We want to ensure every officer, every school, and every community has access to a life-saving tool when it’s needed,” said Darrin Chambers. “By working together, we’re building a safer New Jersey.”Statewide ImpactMaverick’s Legacy has steadily expanded its reach, working to ensure that first responders and schools across the state are equipped with airway-clearance devices. Thanks to these efforts, over 110 departments in New Jersey are now prepared for choking emergencies.The nonprofit’s partnerships with local police chiefs, schools, and community supporters have helped establish a growing “footprint of safety” across New Jersey and beyond.Whether you are a citizen, business, or organization, please consider becoming a supporter or partner to help Maverick’s Legacy expand its life-saving mission.Tax-deductible donations and sponsorships can be made at www.MavericksLegacy.org About Maverick’s LegacyMaverick’s Legacy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Branchville, NJ, founded by Kimberly and Darrin Chambers in loving memory of their son, Maverick Scott Chambers, who tragically lost his life to choking in 2022.The organization promotes choking-prevention awareness, provides support to grieving families, and donates airway-clearance devices to schools and first responders. Maverick’s Legacy holds the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, the highest recognition of accountability and openness in the nonprofit sector.Follow us on Facebook at MavericksLegacyOfficialFind all links via www.linktr.ee/maverickslegacy

