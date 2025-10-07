Honoring Maverick’s 4th Birthday: Toy Drive Brings Community Together to Spread Joy

Maverick's Legacy Toy Drive 2025 Maverick's Legacy Maverick's Legacy 2024 Toy Drive

Maverick's Legacy provides airway clearance devices to schools, police, and first responders across New Jersey, saving 8 lives to date

While our arms will always ache to hold Maverick, his birthday gives us the chance to create new moments of joy for others.” — Kim Chambers, Maverick's Mother

FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This November marks what would have been Maverick Chambers’s 4th birthday. Though his life was tragically cut short at just 4 months old because of a choking accident in 2022, his family and community continue to honor his legacy through acts of kindness and lifesaving advocacy.To celebrate Maverick’s birthday and keep his joyful spirit alive, Maverick’s Legacy, the nonprofit founded in his memory, is hosting Maverick’s 4th Birthday Toy Drive. The toy drive aims to spread holiday joy to children in need while bringing the community together in Maverick’s honor.“While our arms will always ache to hold Maverick, his birthday gives us the chance to create new moments of joy for others,” said his mother, Kim Chambers. “Through this toy drive, we want to fill homes with laughter, just as Maverick filled ours during his short but beautiful life.”The toy drive runs from October 1 through November 25, collecting new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages. All donations will be hand-delivered to Benny’s Bodega , a nonprofit that provides essential items free of charge to local working families, seniors, and veterans in need, on Maverick’s birthday, ensuring local families receive gifts in time for the holiday season.Donation Drop-off Locations:• Tristate Flagpole & Gifts – 1 Wantage Ave, Branchville, NJ• The Barnyard – 94 Championship Place, Augusta, NJFor those who prefer to give from home, Maverick’s Legacy has created an Amazon Wish list where supporters can purchase toys directly: https://a.co/czfAGc1 About Maverick’s LegacyMaverick’s Legacy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing choking deaths and supporting families through education, advocacy, and community action. Since its founding, the organization has provided airway clearance devices to schools, police, and first responders across New Jersey, resulting in eight lives being saved during choking emergencies. In addition, they are building a network of community support in Maverick’s memory. This toy drive is more than a collection of gifts—it’s a celebration of Maverick’s life and a reminder of the power of community to turn grief into love.For more information, visit www.MavericksLegacy.org or contact info@maverickslegacy.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.