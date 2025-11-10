Cansel Group Strengthens Global Leadership Through Unified Brands

This milestone marks our evolution from a Canadian surveying equipment provider to a global leader in the geospatial industry.

This new entity reflects a natural progression of our long-term strategy, enabling us to continue empowering people, transforming clients, and delivering results.” — Martin Trudelle, President & CEO of Cansel Group

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly 60 years after its founding, Cansel Group is being established as a new corporate entity that will serve as the head office for a network of companies including Cansel Survey Equipment Inc. California Surveying & Drafting Supply Inc. (CSDS), BuildingPoint Canada, and Survey Solutions Group.This new milestone marks an important step in the organization's evolution from a Canadian surveying equipment provider to a global leader in the geospatial industry. It underscores the company’s dedication to innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth, achieved through decades of strategic acquisitions and innovation.“This new entity reflects a natural progression of our long-term strategy, enabling us to continue empowering people, transforming clients, and delivering results”, said Martin Trudelle – President & CEO of Cansel Group.A Unified Structure and a Shared Vision for the FutureCansel Group accelerates the adoption of digital technologies to create, capture, and manage geospatial, construction, and design data. Through industry-leading solutions, and unparalleled expertise in consulting, Cansel Group will coordinate global operations across its brands to strengthen its market leadership, enhance synergy among brands, and ensure consistent excellence in service delivery worldwide.Operations at Cansel (Canada), CSDS (California), BuildingPoint Canada, and Survey Solutions (Scotland, UK) will continue without change — maintaining local teams, service and repair centers, and the same commitment to exceptional client experience. Customers can continue to rely on the expertise, availability, and support they know and trust.Trust Built on Strong RelationshipsFrom manufacturers to employees, Cansel Group builds on a foundation of long-term, trusted relationships. As pioneers in geospatial innovation, the organization collaborates closely with industry leaders such as Trimble, NavVis, Tekla, Radiodetection, HP, Spectra, DJI, and Wingtra.What truly sets Cansel Group apart is its strong internal technical expertise and its Professional Services Team, which bring deep practical knowledge and hands-on experience to every client partnership. This internal know-how enables Cansel Group to deliver integrated solutions that help clients work faster, safer, and smarter — turning complex challenges into measurable results.With over 500 employees, Cansel Group values the dedication, expertise, and passion of its people, who drive innovation and excellence across all brands. The company’s 95% employee retention rate reflects its culture of commitment, collaboration, and continuous improvement.“Our people are the cornerstone of our success,” added Trudelle. “Their dedication and passion make it possible for us to lead our industry forward — together.”Cansel Group - Working together with you to help our industry innovate and grow. That’s The Power of Possible.

