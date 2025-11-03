From Corporate Executive to Kingdom CEO: #1 International Bestselling Author Dr. Chanan Frith Steps Into A New Chapter

Dr. Chanan N. Frith, Kingdom Leadership Expert Dr. Chanan N. Frith Book Signing

Bahamas-based leadership trainer, coach, and #1 bestseller unveils two powerful books showing Kingdom women how to walk in real success, purpose, and peace.

Success doesn’t silence that restless feeling inside. My books will show you how to turn that quiet ache into purpose you can actually live out.” — Dr. Chanan N. Frith

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 17 years leading in high-stakes corporate environments, managing multimillion-dollar budgets, restoring airport operations after Category 5 hurricanes, and navigating executive roles across aviation, healthcare, finance, and government, Dr. Chanan N. Frith made a decision that defied conventional wisdom: She walked away to answer a higher calling.Now, as Founder and CEO of FrithFutureFocus Leadership Training Academy & Corporate Consultants , Dr. Frith has captured her transformative journey in two groundbreaking books that are resonating powerfully with professional women seeking deeper meaning in their success.Her debut book, Positioned for His Purpose, achieved remarkable success upon release in October, claiming:#1 Bestseller in Prayer Books#1 Hot New Release in Christian Leadership#1 Hot New Release in Inspirational Personal Testimonies#2 Overall in Christian LeadershipThe book introduces the GRACE Framework, a strategic methodology that guides accomplished women through the transition from purely professional achievement to purpose-driven leadership that honors both excellence and spiritual calling."This framework emerged from my own journey," Dr. Frith explains. "Every skill I sharpened in those pressure-cooker corporate environments became preparation for Kingdom impact. The GRACE Framework systematizes that transformation process: Get Clear on divine assignment, Recognize the call to something greater, Assess and Release what no longer serves, Cultivate spiritual authority, and Execute with aligned purpose."While Positioned for His Purpose maps the journey, Dr. Frith's companion book, Sacred Shift: Break Soul-Ties & Flow Into Your Divine Authority!, addresses the deeper spiritual dynamics that often sabotage even the most successful women. The book identifies five critical "soul ties”, spiritual attachments that limit leadership authority: Trauma Bonds, Approval Addiction, Control Covenants, Performance Prison, and Familiar Spirits."These aren't just bad habits or limiting beliefs," Dr. Frith clarifies. "They're spiritual connections that require spiritual solutions, often combined with professional support. The book provides recognition tools, renunciation prayers, and reinforcement practices for each one."What distinguishes Dr. Frith's approach is her integration of spiritual wisdom with practical strategy. As a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Christian Life Coach with a doctoral degree, she brings analytical rigor to spiritual transformation, creating frameworks that appeal to women who value both faith and strategic thinking.The books arrive at a moment when many professional women are reevaluating their relationship with success. Post-2020, the conversation has shifted from "having it all" to "having what matters", and Dr. Frith's work provides a roadmap for that transition."The women drawn to these books aren't looking for motivation; they already know how to achieve," Dr. Frith notes. "They're looking for permission to want more than achievement. They're seeking alignment between their professional excellence and their spiritual calling. They want to build something that matters beyond the bottom line."Building on the frameworks presented in her books, Dr. Frith is launching two signature mentorship programs:The Purposeful Leap Mentorship: Designed for multifaceted women in leadership who are navigating the transition from worldly success to Kingdom assignment. The program provides strategic support for women ready to answer God's call without abandoning the excellence that got them there.ArmorUp: Fortified for Kingdom Leadership: An intensive program that goes beyond traditional leadership development to address the spiritual dynamics of increased authority. Participants learn to recognize and navigate spiritual warfare while building unshakeable foundations for their next level of influence."These programs synthesize everything I've learned through corporate leadership, academic study, and spiritual growth," Dr. Frith shares. "They're for women who are done choosing between professional success and spiritual fulfillment; they want both, and they deserve both."Through FrithFutureFocus Leadership Training Academy & Corporate Consultants, Dr. Frith offers a comprehensive suite of services, including executive coaching, corporate leadership training, professional development programs, and faith-based mentorship. Her unique positioning, bridging corporate excellence with Kingdom principles, fills a crucial gap in the leadership development space."My vision is to build a community of women who lead differently," Dr. Frith explains. Women who bring the same excellence that made them successful in business to their Kingdom assignments. Women who understand that spiritual authority enhances rather than replaces strategic thinking."Dr. Frith brings substantial credibility to her message. Beyond her corporate achievements and professional certifications, she is a contributing author to the #1 International Bestselling anthology Pledge to Excel, where her chapter "Leading with Strength and Stewardship" showcases her philosophy of integrated leadership.She will be a featured vendor at the God's Model Women: Women's Empowerment Conference on November 15, 2025, at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas, where attendees can purchase signed copies of her books and learn about her mentorship programs.Both Positioned for His Purpose and Sacred Shift: Break Soul-Ties & Flow Into Your Divine Authority! are available on Amazon For information about mentorship programs, corporate training, or speaking engagements, visit www.ChananFrith.com About Dr. Chanan N. FrithDr. Chanan N. Frith is a #1 International Bestselling Author, Certified Public Accountant, Certified Christian Life Coach, and Founder & CEO of FrithFutureFocus Leadership Training Academy & Corporate Consultants. With over 17 years of executive leadership experience across multiple industries, she now dedicates her expertise to helping high-achieving women align their professional excellence with divine purpose. Based in the Bahamas, Dr. Frith is establishing herself as a distinctive voice in the intersection of corporate leadership and Kingdom purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.