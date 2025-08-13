As Patient Trust in Doctors Plummets to 40%, This Physician's Human Touch Movement Goes Mainstream

Dr. Kristine Parker-Curling #1 Bestselling Author Graduation Keynote

With 70% of Patients Ready to Switch Providers, Dr. Parker-Curling's Bestselling C.A.R.E. Framework Spreads from The Caribbean to the United States and beyond

Excellence in medicine goes beyond clinical skills—it recognizes that true healing lies in the space between diagnosis and prescription, where empathy and connection live.” — Dr. Kristine Parker-Curling

SC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to new research from NORC at the University of Chicago, patient trust in doctors has plummeted from 71.5% to just 40.1% in four years. Patient experience surveys reveal that nearly 70% of patients would seek a new provider if dissatisfied with communication. Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins researchers report medical errors as the third leading cause of death in America, claiming more than 250,000 lives annually. Communication lapses possibly contribute to this staggering number.Amid this crisis, Dr. Kristine Parker-Curling, a triple board-certified endocrinologist with a distinguished record—Suma Cum Laude graduate from McMaster University, medical school valedictorian at The University of the West Indies, Bahamas campus, residency at SUNY Downstate, and fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina—returned to Nassau, Bahamas, in 2016 as the country’s first Full-time Bahamian endocrinologist to reside and practice in the country.In 2023, despite her professional achievements, Dr. Parker-Curling identified a critical gap: the widening chasm between clinical excellence and genuine human connection. After participating in a transformative personal development course, she experienced “a shift in perspective” about her role as a physician. That night, she began writing what would become Beyond The Knowledge, a book she describes as urgent and inspired.A year later, Beyond The Knowledge: Power Steps for Doctoring with a Human Touch debuted as a #1 Amazon bestseller. Dr. Parker-Curling’s C.A.R.E. framework—Compassion, Awareness, Responsiveness, and Engagement—has evolved into what many believe should be an institutional mandate.The timing is critical. CRICO Strategies’ National Malpractice Benchmarking Report finds that 30% of malpractice claims involve communication failures, costing 1.5 times more than other claims, and doubling the likelihood of multimillion-dollar payouts. Meanwhile, the Association of American Medical Colleges highlights that a large percentage of medical students face frequent exhaustion even before residency.Distinguished international leaders and medical educators have endorsed Dr. Parker-Curling’s work, and many of their endorsements are featured in the published work. Her Excellency Dame Cynthia A. Pratt, Governor General of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, praises the book for addressing ‘professional humility’ for going ‘far beyond medicine.’ Dr. Duane E. Sands, former Minister of Health writes that it "should be a fixture on the reading list of every physician...everywhere!" Dr. Parker’s work also received the support of The Bahamas’ Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, The Honorable Glenys Hanna-Martin, who noted that the “ work powerfully reminds us that the patient is the subject—not the object—of medicine. It calls for a humanized approach that balances the demands of the profession with compassionate care and self-care for physicians.”Dr. Corrine SinQuee, Director of The University of the West Indies School of Clinical Medicine and Research (UWISCMR), Bahamas, predicts that the book will become a core resource for medical students and young doctors and in addition, Dr. Parker-Curling delivered the commencement keynote address to the 2025 graduating class of Medical Students at the UWISCMR, Bahamas. She also garnered the support of Dr. Gemma Annwen Rolle, President of The Medical Association of The Bahamas, who described Beyond The Knowledge as “an indispensable compendium for every physician.” Dr. Srikanth Garikaparthi, her former instructor at UWISCMR, reflects: "The student has truly become the teacher, setting a new standard for empathy and innovation in medicine."Faculty members of The Medical University of South Carolina’s division of endocrinology echo the message of Beyond The Knowledge. Dr. Jyotika Fernandes, Wendy and Keith Wellin Endowed Chair in Endocrinology at MUSC, notes: "The emphasis on creating an environment of trust and compassion is what truly elevates patient care." In addition, Dr. Soonho Kwon, Director of Thyroid Procedure Clinic at MUSC, adds: "The sections on listening, eye contact, and adapting communication are especially insightful... This book is a must-read for medical professionals."With the AAMC projecting a physician shortage of up to 130,000 by 2033, the need for doctors who connect with patients—not just diagnose them—has never been more urgent. Dr. Parker-Curling also advocates for physician self-care, addressing burnout that threatens to worsen this shortage. Her work serves as a practical guide to medical students, residents, and career physicians, giving meaningful advice for finding balance in the chaos. This book is a powerful and necessary companion, from the first day of internship to the last day of medical practice. The formally presented communication principles transcend the discipline of medicine and prove relevant to any sphere of interpersonal relationships, no matter how simple or complex.Industry leaders like Jeremy Neely, MBA, a senior-care administrator with over 30 years’ experience, emphasize that soft skills “create an environment of trust that can make or break the patient experience.”Dr. Parker-Curling’s message spreads widely: from the 53rd Annual Conference of The Medical Association of The Bahamas to podcasts and community events, her C.A.R.E. framework is reshaping the future of medicine in the Bahamas and beyond.Still practicing clinically and teaching as an Associate Lecturer at the University of the West Indies, Dr. Parker-Curling who previously headed the team, still volunteers with the Healthy Lifestyles Team of The Cancer Society of The Bahamas and, remains dedicated to transforming healthcare through empathy and connection.In a world increasingly dominated by technology and AI, Beyond The Knowledge reminds us that the healing power of human connection cannot be replaced. Dr. Parker-Curling’s diverse training across Jamaica, The Bahamas, Canada, and the United States informs her practical tools that bridge the trust gap quickly and effectively.Beyond The Knowledge: Power Steps for Doctoring with a Human Touch is available on Amazon. Dr. Parker-Curling is available for interviews, speaking engagements, and workshops to discuss solutions for the patient trust crisis, improving doctor-patient communication, and enhancing corporate and medical education for professional longevity and wellness.

Dr. Parker-Curling Keynote Address: The University of the West Indies School of Clinical Medicine & Research Induction and Awards Ceremony for the Class of 2025

