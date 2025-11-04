Smartpatient and ALK Celebrate Three Years Driving Long-Term Allergy Treatment Persistence

Three years of collaboration with ALK have reinforced the value of partnership in delivering lasting treatment success.” — Ira von Arnim, Chief Commercial Officer at smartpatient

MUNICH, GERMANY, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smartpatient , the company behind the world leading MyTherapy platform, and ALK, a world leader in allergy immunotherapy, are celebrating three years of partnership dedicated to strengthening adherence and persistence among allergy patients in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.The collaboration, launched in October 2022, addresses a fundamental challenge in allergy immunotherapy: treatment adherence is the decisive factor for a successful therapy.Although many patients experience noticeable improvement in their symptoms after just a few weeks, a consistent and continuous treatment over at least three years is essential for achieving long-term and sustainable results.ALK and smartpatient co-developed digital patient support programs built on MyTherapy, combining science-based education with behavioral and practical guidance.These programs help allergy patients manage their immunotherapy confidently in daily life.Through daily reminders, refill tracking, and tailored educational content, patients receive ongoing guidance throughout the full course of their treatment.Recent in-app survey results highlight the impact of the collaboration. 95% of participating patients reported understanding the importance of remaining on therapy for at least three years, and more than 90% said they feel well educated about their treatment.These findings show that the programs effectively strengthen patient understanding and motivation — two key drivers of adherence in long-term therapy.“By integrating behavioral science into everyday patient experiences, we’ve helped bridge the gap between prescription and persistence.” Said Ira von Arnim, Chief Commercial Officer at smartpatient.“For people living with allergies, staying on treatment can make the difference between temporary relief and lasting improvement. Through our partnership with smartpatient, we provide patients with continuous guidance and encouragement throughout their immunotherapy journey — helping them manage symptoms, remain adherent, and ultimately achieve long-term control of their allergy, ” said Klaudia Wondraschek, Director Marketing at ALK Germany.By leveraging MyTherapy’s modular platform, ALK can tailor content for each market and patient population while ensuring regulatory compliance and scalability. As the partnership enters its fourth year, both companies continue to advance their shared mission of improving treatment outcomes through digital support.About smartpatient Smartpatient is the creator of MyTherapy , a widely used medication management app supporting over 12 million patients worldwide. As part of Redcare Pharmacy, smartpatient is building a fully integrated digital health ecosystem that combines patient activation, personalized support, medication dispensing, and real-world insights. Our scalable, patientcentric solutions connect patients, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical partners to drive better outcomes across the healthcare landscape.About ALKALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. ALK manufactures and markets allergy immunotherapy (‘AIT’) treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.