Smartpatient and Daiichi Sankyo Join Forces to Improve Treatment Adherence in Hypercholesterolemia

MyTherapy now provides dedicated digital support for patients treated with Nustendi®, helping them stay adherent and reduce their cardiovascular risk.

MUNICH , GERMANY, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smartpatient , the company behind the MyTherapy platform, and Daiichi Sankyo, a global leader in cardiovascular medicine, have launched their first joint program to support patients living with high LDL cholesterol levels. Through a new, therapy-specific module in the MyTherapy app, the collaboration aims to strengthen treatment adherence and help reduce patients’ risk of cardiovascular disease.The new module in the MyTherapy app offers digital support specifically for Nustendipatients.The module is designed to motivate patients to take their prescribed medication regularly and in line with their doctor’s recommendations, a key factor in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and protecting long-term heart health.¹Persistently elevated LDL cholesterol can have serious health consequences, as it promotes the accumulation of cholesterol in the artery walls. This increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke. Because high cholesterol is not immediately noticeable, many patients underestimate its risks and the importance of consistent therapy. Non-adherence is therefore widespread, with many patients discontinuing treatment after only a few months.When therapy is interrupted, the risk of cardiovascular disease rises significantly. Continuous medication is crucial to ensure stable cholesterol control and to safeguard long-term cardiovascular health.¹The new MyTherapy module addresses this challenge by combining a range of digital adherence tools: medication and prescription reminders, motivational prompts to stay engaged with therapy, health data trackers (e.g., LDL-C levels), and practical lifestyle tips for everyday life. Together, these features support patients in keeping their medication on track and strengthen their sense of ownership in managing their health day by day.Daiichi Sankyo contributes its cardiovascular expertise as well as therapy-specific content and functionality, while smartpatient provides the flexible platform that accompanies patients continuously through their treatment journey. In addition, data protection–compliant analyses enable the evaluation of usage data, allowing the program to be further refined and continuously optimized based on real-world insights.“This partnership is an important step toward bringing digital support into cardiovascular care,” said Ira von Arnim, Chief Commercial Officer at smartpatient. “By combining Daiichi Sankyo’s innovative approaches in heart health with our digital ecosystem, we are jointly creating a foundation for sustainable patient support.”Benoit Creveau, General Manager at Daiichi Sankyo, added: “This collaboration underlines our commitment to advancing heart health with innovative treatment concepts that go beyond medication. Through our module in the MyTherapy app, we provide patients with tools that independently support their therapy adherence. Together with smartpatient, we aim to achieve long-term improvements for people with high cholesterol levels, because we care for every heartbeat.”Over the coming months, both companies plan to further expand their collaboration, introducing additional digital features, generating new real-world insights, and developing further offerings to support patients in managing their condition.Source:1. Jones LK et al. J Am Heart Assoc. 2025 Sep 2;14(17):e037530.About smartpatient Smartpatient is the creator of MyTherapy, a widely used medication management app supporting over 12 million patients worldwide. As part of Redcare Pharmacy, smartpatient is building a fully integrated digital health ecosystem that combines patient activation, personalized support, medication dispensing, and real-world insights. Our scalable, patient-centric solutions connect patients, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical partners to drive better outcomes across the healthcare landscape.About Daiichi SankyoDaiichi Sankyo is an innovative global healthcare company contributing to the sustainable development of society that discovers, develops, and delivers new standards of care to enrich the quality of life around the world. With a legacy of innovation since 1899, Daiichi Sankyo leverages its world-class science and technology to create new modalities and innovative medicines for people with cancer, cardiovascular, and other diseases with high unmet medical need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.