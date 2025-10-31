Bon Vivant by Kiyoka Yamazuki Wins Silver in A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award

Bon Vivant

Kiyoka Yamazuki's Innovative Information Magazine Design Honored with Prestigious A' Design Award Recognition

The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of graphic design, has announced Kiyoka Yamazuki's work "Bon Vivant" as a Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This highly prestigious accolade celebrates Bon Vivant's exceptional design, which showcases Kiyoka Yamazuki's remarkable talent and expertise in the graphic design industry. Bon Vivant's recognition by the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award holds significant relevance for the graphic design community and its audiences. This innovative information magazine design aligns with current industry trends, offering a fresh approach to engaging readers through visually captivating illustrations and a user-friendly format. By receiving this award, Bon Vivant sets a new standard for effective communication design, demonstrating the practical benefits of combining artistic creativity with strategic thinking.Kiyoka Yamazuki's Bon Vivant stands out in the market through its unique blend of hand-drawn illustrations, eye-catching colors, and nostalgic charm. The magazine's cover features a memorable illustration that entices readers to pick it up and explore its contents. Bon Vivant's design not only captures attention but also effectively conveys the warmth and character of the featured region, creating a strong emotional connection with its audience.The Silver A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award for Bon Vivant marks a significant milestone for Kiyoka Yamazuki and her design team. This recognition serves as a testament to their dedication to excellence and innovation, inspiring them to continue pushing the boundaries of graphic design in future projects. As Bon Vivant gains international exposure through this award, it has the potential to influence industry trends and motivate other designers to explore new creative avenues.Interested parties may learn more at:About Kiyoka YamazukiKiyoka Yamazuki is one of Japan's most active illustrators, renowned for her captivating designs in corporate information magazines and calendars. In addition to her illustrious career, Kiyoka Yamazuki has been sharing her expertise as a lecturer at the Japan Designer Art College in Nagoya since 1999 and inspiring students at Tokai Medical College through art studies since 2010. Her dedication to fostering creativity and imagination has made her a respected figure in the Japanese design community.About Bon Vivant / Credit unionBon Vivant is an information magazine created by Kiyoka Yamazuki for the National Central Association of Credit Unions, under the supervision of Booon Co., Ltd. and Shinkumi General Services Co., Ltd. This collaborative project aims to promote the unique charms and specialties of various regions in Japan, serving as a communication tool between credit unions, their customers, and local communities. Through Bon Vivant, Kiyoka Yamazuki's illustrations help to connect people with their hometowns and foster a sense of nostalgia and pride in regional culture.About Kiyoka YamazukiKiyoka Yamazuki is a private illustration production company established in 1992, following the artist's successful freelance career. With a focus on creating illustrations for corporate clients, including magazine covers, books, and posters, Kiyoka Yamazuki has garnered international recognition. She was elected as a member of the International Division of the Society of Illustrators in New York from 1996 to 1998 and has been a member of the New York Society of Illustrators since 1999. In November 2019, Kiyoka Yamazuki opened her own gallery, Yamazuki, where she holds special exhibitions approximately three times a year.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and pushing the boundaries of design practice. The rigorous selection process, based on pre-established evaluation criteria, is conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is an extraordinary achievement, showcasing the designer's exceptional expertise, creativity, and ability to create impactful, visually stunning works that resonate with audiences and elevate the field of graphic design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of graphic design. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award attracts a diverse range of participants, including talented graphic designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential industry leaders from around the world. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be celebrated for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award is committed to promoting the principles of good design and highlighting projects that positively impact society. Through its rigorous blind peer-review process, conducted by an expert jury panel, the award ensures that only the most deserving and innovative designs receive recognition. Winning the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award offers designers and brands the chance to earn international acclaim, enhance their status within the competitive industry, and contribute to the advancement of the graphic design field. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://graphicaward.com

