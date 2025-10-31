Deluxe Holiday Homes Wins 2025 World Travel Award as Dubai’s Leading Short-Term Rental Management Company

Deluxe Holiday Homes team celebrates winning the 2025 World Travel Award as Dubai’s leading short-term rental management company Artyom Meltonyan, CEO of Deluxe Holiday Homes, accepting the 2025 World Travel Award in Dubai

Winning the 2025 World Travel Award, Deluxe Holiday Homes redefines property management and leadership in Dubai’s competitive rental market.

Every property we manage tells a story, and every owner we partner with inspires us to raise the bar. Winning the World Travel Award is a celebration of the trust our clients place in us every day.” — spokesperson for Deluxe Holiday Homes.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deluxe Holiday Homes , a name recognized in every prestigious award nomination, has once again proven its leadership by winning Dubai’s Leading Short-Term Rental Management Company at the World Travel Awards 2025.The World Travel Awards (WTA), often referred to as the “Oscars of the travel industry,” have recognized excellence across travel, tourism, and hospitality since 1993. The 2025 Middle East regional gala was held at Expo City Dubai on 27 October 2025, bringing together the most respected names in global travel and hospitality. With nominations and votes from both industry professionals and the public.Earning the title of Dubai’s Leading Short-Term Rental Management Company 2025 places Deluxe Holiday Homes among the region’s most trusted, innovative, and forward-thinking brands. This recognition is a testament not only to the company’s world-class service standards but also to its commitment to continuously raising the bar for short-term rentals in Dubai.Since its founding, Deluxe Holiday Homes has facilitated tens of thousands of stays, managed more than 830,000 booked nights, and surpassed AED 500 million in cumulative revenue, establishing itself as a trusted and proven partner for property owners across the city.The company’s success stems from its ability to deliver end-to-end property management solutions that maximize returns for landlords while ensuring properties are maintained to the highest standards. From bespoke interior design packages and strategically curated rental setups to full operational management, Deluxe Holiday Homes transforms every property into a high-performing asset, consistently achieving the highest ROI and top occupancy rates in the region.What sets Deluxe Holiday Homes apart is its relentless focus on innovation, operational perfection, and maximizing investment returns — all in one seamless platform.Every property benefits from:-Cutting-edge, tailor-made management strategies designed to maximize occupancy and deliver the highest ROI in Dubai’s short-term rental market, keeping properties ahead of the competition.-Advanced property monitoring and maintenance systems, ensuring investments are protected, meticulously maintained, and operating at peak efficiency 24/7.-Innovative interior design and strategic staging, transforming properties into market-leading assets that command top rental rates and outperform competitors.-Data-driven reporting and predictive analytics, giving owners full insight into revenue, market trends, and growth opportunities for smarter, more profitable decisions.-A seamless, all-in-one platform for property owners — combining innovation, simplicity, and unification. From listing management to reporting and maintenance, everything is integrated into an effortless, intuitive system, making property ownership stress-free and fully optimized for profit.Deluxe Holiday Homes’ mission goes beyond property management. In a city like Dubai , one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the world , the company is applying cutting-edge technology to streamline operations, enhance property performance, and future-proof investments. From detailed occupancy forecasting to smart maintenance alerts and seamless digital reporting, Deluxe Holiday Homes ensures that owners are always ahead of market trends and maximizing returns.Property owners seeking to maximize revenue, achieve market-leading performance, and partner with Dubai’s most trusted short-term rental management company can confidently turn to Deluxe Holiday Homes. Here, properties are engineered to perform, optimized to innovate, and positioned to dominate.About Deluxe Holiday Homes:Deluxe Holiday Homes is Dubai’s leading short-term rental management company, specializing in premium villas and apartments across the city’s most desirable locations. Combining innovative property management solutions, bespoke interior design, and a seamless all-in-one platform, the company maximizes ROI and delivers unmatched value to property owners. Winner of the World Travel Award 2025 for Dubai’s Leading Short-Term Rental Management Company, Deluxe Holiday Homes continues to set the gold standard in short-term rental property management.

