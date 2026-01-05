Deluxe Holiday Homes Expands Corporate Housing Solutions, Redefining Business Travel and Executive Stays in Dubai

Artyom Meltonyan, CEO of Deluxe Holiday Homes, accepting the 2025 World Travel Award in Dubai

Deluxe Holiday Homes expands corporate housing in Dubai, providing fully furnished apartments, flexible stays, and tailored services for business travelers.

Business travel has changed, Today’s professionals need space, privacy, and flexibility . We’ve designed an ecosystem that supports productivity and operational ease for both guests and companies.” — CEO of Deluxe Holiday Homes, Artyom Meltonyan

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global business and innovation hub, Deluxe Holiday Homes is expanding its corporate housing and business travel solutions to meet the evolving needs of multinational companies, relocating professionals, and project-based teams seeking flexible, high‑quality accommodation without the constraints of traditional hotel stays.Deluxe Holiday Homes — widely recognized for managing premium holiday rentals across the city , has strategically evolved from a hospitality‑centric operator into a full‑service accommodation partner that now includes tailored corporate housing services alongside its established short‑term rental and property management operations.This expansion positions the company as a leader in Dubai’s dynamic hospitality ecosystem, blending hotel‑style convenience with home‑like comfort for business travelers who prioritize flexibility, privacy, and seamless service throughout their stay in the emirate.Responding to the Changing Landscape of Business TravelCorporate travel , especially in sectors such as technology, consulting, real estate, and finance , increasingly demands accommodation that caters to extended stays, remote work requirements, and team mobility. Traditional hotels often fall short of these expectations due to limited flexibility and higher costs for longer durations.Deluxe Holiday Homes’ corporate housing portfolio addresses this gap by offering fully furnished apartments in key commercial districts including Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai Marina, enabling companies to secure premium accommodation that feels like a home, not just a room.The company’s expanded services for corporate clients now include:*Fully furnished, move‑in‑ready apartments located near major business hubs*Flexible short‑ and medium‑term stays tailored to project timelines*24/7 guest and concierge support*Airport transfers and seamless arrival services*Custom invoicing and consolidated reporting for finance and HR teams*Group bookings and employee relocation assistance*Weekly housekeeping and linen refresh servicesThis model offers organizations a cost‑efficient, scalable alternative to conventional hotel accommodation while maintaining the standards expected from premium hospitality providers.Building on a Reputation for Trusted ExcellenceFounded in 2015 by CEO Artyom Meltonyan, Deluxe Holiday Homes has grown from a boutique property operator into one of the UAE’s most respected names in the short‑term rental and property management sector. With a portfolio of more than 800 managed apartments and villas across Dubai, the company has facilitated tens of thousands of stays, accumulated over 830,000 booked nights, and generated more than AED 500 million in cumulative revenue across its offerings.Deluxe Holiday Homes’ industry impact has attracted significant media attention. In a recent Khaleej Times feature examining Dubai’s regulated holiday‑home market, independent property analysts singled out Deluxe Holiday Homes for setting new operational standards in service quality, regulatory compliance, and structured property management , highlighting its role in elevating professionalism across the sector. The coverage noted that the company’s systems‑driven approach contrasts sharply with more informal rental operators, allowing landlords to benefit from data‑led pricing, guest experience consistency, and full regulatory alignment.This independent recognition from one of the UAE’s leading business newspapers , reinforces Deluxe Holiday Homes’ reputation for reliability and leadership in a rapidly evolving market.Deluxe Holiday Homes’ excellence has also been acknowledged internationally, including being named Dubai’s Leading Short‑Term Rental Management Company at the World Travel Awards 2025, a benchmark of performance in the travel and hospitality industry.Technology and Transparency at the Core of Corporate ServicesDeluxe Holiday Homes’ corporate housing solutions are backed by advanced technology and operational systems designed to support smooth, transparent stays for business guests and corporate clients alike.The company’s data‑driven reporting and account management tools allow organizations to efficiently track stays, costs, and usage across multiple units . A critical feature for HR and finance teams managing relocations, long‑term projects, or distributed team assignments.This focus on transparency reflects Dubai’s broader strategic push toward smart governance and modernized tourism infrastructure, aligning with initiatives aimed at creating a seamless, secure, and world‑class guest experience across the emirate.A Smarter Alternative to Hotels for Business TravelersWith traditional hotels often offering limited flexibility for extended stays and corporate needs, Deluxe Holiday Homes’ corporate housing portfolio offers several key advantages:Extended Stay Value: Negotiated rates and flexible terms make extended stays more cost‑effective than hotels.Home‑like Experience: Fully furnished units with living, dining, and workspaces provide a more comfortable and productive environment.Operational Ease: All check‑in, housekeeping, and support services are centrally managed, reducing administrative burden on corporate teams.These benefits are particularly valuable in Dubai’s thriving business environment, where global companies frequently relocate executives, bring in project teams, and host international partners for extended assignments.Supporting Dubai’s Corporate Mobility and Talent InflowDubai’s emergence as a global business destination is driven by its strategic connectivity, progressive regulations, and world‑class infrastructure. As multinational firms continue to expand their operations in the region, the demand for flexible corporate accommodation solutions is growing in tandem.Deluxe Holiday Homes has positioned itself as a trusted corporate mobility partner, capable of delivering accommodation solutions that match the pace and expectations of today’s global workforce.This alignment with Dubai’s corporate ecosystem , from flexible apartment stays to turnkey move‑in arrangements , supports both organizational needs and individual comfort, helping companies attract and retain top talent while providing a consistent guest experience across teams.Blurring the Line Between Hospitality and Real Estate SolutionsBy integrating short‑term rental, corporate housing, and full property management services under one umbrella, Deluxe Holiday Homes continues to push the boundaries of traditional hospitality and accommodation offerings.This holistic approach allows property owners to maximize the earning potential of their assets across leisure and corporate segments, while offering guests — whether on holiday or business — a consistent, high‑quality experience.Industry observers note that this evolution mirrors global trends in which serviced residences and corporate housing increasingly replace traditional hotels for medium‑ and long‑stay business travel . A shift driven by demand for flexibility, space, and personalized service.About Deluxe Holiday HomesDeluxe Holiday Homes is a Dubai‑licensed short‑term rental and property management company delivering premium accommodation solutions for leisure and business travelers. With a growing portfolio of apartments and villas across the emirate, the company provides end‑to‑end services for individual guests, corporate clients, and property owners, combining hospitality excellence with real estate expertise.For more information, visit Deluxe Holiday Homes .

