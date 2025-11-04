Maryland’s Next Eight Building Leaders Wanted for Exclusive BEPS Leadership Cohort

Maryland BEPS Leadership Program

Carbon Reform opens applications for exclusive program, with pathways to EmPOWER Maryland incentives, that will turn BEPS compliance into a business advantage.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Reform announced today the launch of the Maryland BEPS Leadership Program, an exclusive opportunity for eight commercial buildings to lead the state’s next wave of Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS) compliance. Eligible participants can apply for EmPOWER Maryland incentives with program assistance as they deploy Carbon Reform’s Carbon Reduction System (CRS), an engineered building-level system that cuts HVAC energy use by up to 60%, lowers operating costs, and enhances indoor air quality.

Following the state’s first BEPS deadline, Maryland buildings are entering a new phase of accountability that demands measurable progress, not just reports. The Leadership Program empowers participants to move decisively, combining verified performance data, energy savings, and financial incentives to make compliance both achievable and rewarding. Buildings that move early can turn savings, incentives, and grants into compliance funding. Those that wait will spend the same money on penalties and wasted utilities.

“Every building leader in Maryland is being asked for proof of progress,” said Jo Norris, Co-Founder and CEO of Carbon Reform. “By demonstrating significant, immediate energy savings with low CAPEX, we’re showing that compliance can also be a business advantage. It’s time to replace fear of fines with pride in results.”

The Program is designed to give a select group of buildings the focused support needed to demonstrate real progress toward Maryland’s BEPS targets. Each participant will receive a full-building installation of the Carbon Reduction System, along with personalized guidance to identify and secure available incentives and rebates. The Carbon Reduction System both reduces emissions and directly removes CO2 from indoor air, trapping it permanently as a limestone byproduct. The Leadership Program will also provide participants with assistance exploring carbon credit opportunities and other funding pathways tied to emissions reductions, and verified data for BEPS reporting.

“Every owner wants to know: what’s the fastest way to hit BEPS targets without overhauling their whole system?” said Nick Martin, COO of Carbon Reform. “After the first deadline, many teams are realizing how much work lies ahead. That’s why we’re keeping this program small and focused. Each participant will get one-on-one guidance, from technology integration to incentive support, to show that compliance can drive savings, confidence, and recognition — not strain.”

Those selected for the cohort will also gain visibility through press features, events, and leadership showcases. Program costs are structured to be fully offset through energy savings within the payback period, accelerated by funding opportunities and avoidance of BEPS-related noncompliance penalties.

Applications are now open at carbonreform.com/leadershipprogram and will be accepted through May 1, 2026, or until all eight cohort spots are filled. Early applications are strongly encouraged, as demand is expected to exceed availability. Selected buildings will be notified by June 1, 2026, with installations completed by year-end 2026, positioning participants ahead of the next BEPS reporting deadline.

“There’s a small window for Maryland buildings to prove what leadership looks like,” Norris added. “This cohort is for leading companies that want to demonstrate real progress before the next reporting cycle, with results they can share, celebrate, and build on.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.