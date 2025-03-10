Carbon Reform Closes $5.5M Round to Deliver Profitable Path to Net Zero

Investment arms of technology leader Cisco and energy giant Exelon back solution that cuts costs while reducing emissions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Reform has secured $5.5 million to scale its innovative energy efficiency and air purification technology. The company closed their seed plus round in January 2025, bringing their total funding to over $9 million in venture capital and grants. This timing proves especially strategic as building owners across the Mid-Atlantic actively pursue solutions to meet ambitious carbon reduction targets while controlling operating costs.

The round features strategic backing from technology leader Cisco Foundation, which is expanding its climate innovation portfolio, energy powerhouse Exelon through the RockCreek-managed Exelon Community Impact Capital Fund, and catalytic climate impact fund Azolla Ventures. Carbon Reform also made history in this round as the first company backed by the Delaware Authority for Startup Capital Program (DASCP), the state's initiative to fuel local innovation.

Richard Green, Firstrust Bank Executive Chairman & Owner and Philadelphia Eagles minority owner, created a standout moment by committing funding during CEO Jo Norris' live pitch at the PACT Mid-Atlantic Capital Conference.

“I invested in Carbon Reform on the spot because their pitch demonstrated exactly what we need more of—practical climate solutions with clear financial returns.” said Green. “Philadelphia has always been a city of innovation, and Carbon Reform continues that tradition, combining incredible technical ingenuity with measurable impact.”

Co-founded in 2020 by Forbes 30 Under 30 honorees Jo Norris (CEO) and Nick Martin (COO), Carbon Reform will use the funding to accelerate commercialization of their Carbon Capsule® technology, which creates the rare win-win of improved indoor air quality and dramatic energy savings by retrofitting into existing HVAC systems.

"Our mission at Carbon Reform is to create equitable solutions for the built environment that provide a scalable pathway to Net Zero," said Norris. "We're proving that existing infrastructure is the key to providing immediate benefits to commercial buildings while addressing long-term environmental challenges."

The company plans to rapidly scale manufacturing of their product catalog to accelerate deployment across universities, commercial offices, and healthcare facilities seeking to future-proof their operations.

"This funding allows us to scale our commercialization throughout the Mid-Atlantic this year and secure our position as the best solution for buildings to reach net zero while prioritizing their bottom line," said COO Nick Martin. "We're demonstrating that the triple bottom line of people, profit, and planet doesn't require compromise - our technology delivers all three simultaneously, making sustainability a practical business decision."



