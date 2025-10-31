Exclusive Interview with Izak Oosthuizen, CEO of Zhero – Transforming Cybersecurity for SMEs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised recently had the opportunity to speak with Izak Oosthuizen, the CEO of Zhero, a leading IT services and cybersecurity provider for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2006, Zhero specialises in delivering tailored technology solutions with a focus on cybersecurity, risk mitigation, cloud solutions, and digital transformation.



Zhero’s Unique Approach to Cybersecurity and IT Support

Zhero stands out for its commitment to security, efficiency, and client satisfaction, offering a technology-as-a-service model that bundles hardware, software, and full support. Izak highlighted the company’s Zhero Wait system, which ensures zero-wait response times and direct access to engineers, enhancing service delivery for all clients. Their solutions are designed to meet the needs of various industries, including finance, healthcare, and legal.



Company Growth and Key Milestones

Izak shared Zhero’s growth story from its humble beginnings in 2006, navigating challenges such as the dotcom bubble burst, to becoming an industry leader. Notable milestones include partnering with City St. George’s, University of London in 2021 and collaborating on groundbreaking cybersecurity research and development with Prof Raj Rajarajan, who is also Zhero’s Head of R&D. Izak is also a co-founder and director at Cyber London, the official cyber cluster for London, recognised by the UK government and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). DSIT is focused on growing the economy, creating jobs, and improving lives by maximising the potential of science and technology.



Addressing Cybersecurity Challenges for SMEs

Zhero prioritises addressing common cybersecurity issues faced by SMEs. Izak discussed challenges such as password policies, data backups, and email security, offering clients comprehensive strategies to mitigate risks. Zhero’s approach is grounded in basic cybersecurity principles, with a focus on multi-factor authentication (MFA), system updates, and dark web monitoring.



Client Success Stories and Industry Recognition

Zhero’s portfolio includes prestigious clients such as WeWork, Giorgio Armani, and Edmond de Rothschild. The company’s ability to deliver proactive and reliable cybersecurity solutions has earned it a reputation for excellence, with clients praising their tailored service and commitment to security.



Looking Ahead: Expansion and Future Plans

Looking forward, Zhero aims to become the leading IT support and cybersecurity provider for SMEs in the Greater London area. The company is also expanding into the U.S. and plans to further develop its software development and automation capabilities to stay ahead of emerging technologies like AI.



About Zhero

Zhero is a London-based IT services company specialising in cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and IT support for SMEs. Learn more at www.zhero.co.uk.



About Xraised

Xraised provides insightful interviews and business expertise, connecting industry leaders with key trends. Explore more at www.xraised.com.



