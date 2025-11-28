Emotional Intelligence in Leadership: Key Insights from Jamelle Lindo

Empowering Leaders in the Age of AI: A Conversation with Jamelle Lindo

MISSISSAUGA, CANADA, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a business landscape increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence, the role of emotionally attuned leadership continues to grow in importance. Jamelle Lindo, keynote speaker, executive coach, and founder of Paradigm People Development, is contributing to ongoing discussions about emotional intelligence (EQ) and its impact on leadership effectiveness. In a recent interview with Xraised, Lindo outlined his perspectives on emotional empowerment, the function of emotions in leadership, and the relevance of EQ in today’s rapidly evolving workplace.

Defining Emotional Empowerment

“Emotional empowerment is a state of being where emotions—both ours and others’—work for us, not against us,” Lindo noted. “It’s about having a healthy relationship with emotions, which strengthens clarity, leadership, and human connection.” He explained that emotional empowerment involves more than regulating emotions under pressure or establishing healthy boundaries; it includes transforming one’s inner emotional state into practical leadership capabilities.

Insights Informed by Experience and Organizational Observation

Lindo’s focus on emotionally empowered leadership draws from his personal development and from observing organizational dynamics over two decades. “I’ve seen technical leaders struggle with emotional disconnection, leading to fear-based cultures and burnout,” he said. “Once I learned how to regulate my own emotions and lead with presence, I realized that emotional mastery is central to unlocking leadership potential.”

Reframing Emotions in the Corporate Environment

The longstanding corporate expectation of minimizing or suppressing emotions continues to shift. Lindo highlights how emotions, when understood and managed appropriately, can support decision-making and communication. “Once leaders see emotions as useful information, rather than problems, they can make more thoughtful decisions and foster better communication,” he explained.

Developing Sustainable, Human-Centered Leadership

Through Paradigm People Development, Lindo’s work focuses on supporting organizations in developing leaders who demonstrate clarity, empathy, and emotional regulation. These principles aim to reduce burnout, encourage trust, and promote sustainable team environments. “A burnout-proof leader balances high standards with genuine care and models sustainable behavior,” Lindo said. “They lead with presence and create a culture of respect and trust.”

Emotional Intelligence in a Technology-Driven Era

As artificial intelligence expands across industries, the human elements of leadership—including empathy, intuition, and trust-building—remain essential. “As AI takes over technical tasks, the differentiator for leaders will be their humanity,” Lindo explained. In this context, emotional intelligence is positioned as an important component of leadership effectiveness.

Foundational Steps Toward Emotional Empowerment

For individuals or teams seeking to develop EQ, Lindo identifies intentional self-awareness as an initial step. “Pay attention to your emotional patterns without judgment. Get curious about what triggers you and what energizes you,” he advised. He added that selecting one emotional intelligence skill—such as impulse control or empathy—and practicing small, consistent behaviors can support long-term development. Learn more at Paradigm People Development on LinkedIn.

About Jamelle Lindo

Jamelle Lindo is an executive coach, international keynote speaker, and emotional intelligence specialist with more than two decades of experience. As the founder of Paradigm People Development, he supports leaders in applying emotional intelligence to create resilient and human-centered teams. His Emotional Empowerment Process™ has been used by executives seeking to strengthen authenticity, trust, and adaptability. Lindo is a member of the Forbes Coaches Council and an official partner of CEO Global Network. More information is available at www.jamellelindo.com



About Paradigm People Development

Paradigm People Development is a consulting firm focused on leadership development through emotional intelligence training. The firm supports organizations in cultivating resilient and high-performing teams through evidence-based approaches to human-centered leadership. Additional information is available on the Paradigm People Development LinkedIn page.

About Xraised

Xraised is a global platform offering interviews, insights, and resources related to leadership, innovation, and organizational development in the digital age. Further details can be found on the Xraised website.

