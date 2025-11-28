Descubre-Te by Mario M. Ueno, Partners with Evertreen to Nurture Growth — Inside and Out

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Descubre-Te, an organization dedicated to helping individuals, Teams & Organizations reconnect with themselves and enhance emotional well-being through their Values, has partnered with Evertreen to extend its mission of growth to the natural world. Guided also by the expertise of Mario M. Ueno, International Business Development & ICF Certified Transformational Coach, Descubre-Te is turning personal & organizational transformation into collective environmental action through global tree planting.


Personal Growth, Planetary Growth

Descubre-Te teaches people how to strengthen self-awareness, emotional balance, and confidence — the roots of inner harmony. By planting trees with Evertreen, that same philosophy now branches outward, nurturing the planet and contributing to reforestation projects that restore ecosystems and capture CO₂.


Transparency and Shared Purpose

Thanks to Evertreen’s platform, every tree planted by Descubre-Te is geo-tracked and visible online, allowing their community to follow the progress of their forest and witness the real-world impact of their environmental commitment.


Aligned with Nature’s Wisdom

“At Descubre-Te, we believe that caring for the planet begins with caring for ourselves,” says Mario M. Ueno, key brand representative. “Our collaboration with Evertreen allows us to give back to nature as we help people grow from within.”
Evertreen is proud to partner with Descubre-Te — an organization guided by both emotional insight and transformational leadership — joining forces to show that the journey to a better world starts both in the heart and in the soil.

