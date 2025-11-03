Chicago Lawyer Dennis M. Lynch Announces Campaign for Third Vice President of ISBA

Attorney Dennis M. Lynch

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis M. Lynch, a seasoned trial lawyer and advocate for injury victims, has formally announced his candidacy for the position of Third Vice President of the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA). With over two decades of legal experience–including many years of active service within the ISBA–Attorney Lynch stands out as a highly qualified candidate.

Attorney Lynch has held various positions within the ISBA that speak to his fervent commitment, having served as a member of the Board of Governors, while currently serving as a member of the Tort Law Section Council, Civil Practice Section Council, and Bench and Bar Section Council. In his time at the Association, he has authored numerous articles and spoken at Continuing Legal Education seminars.

In his career, Attorney Lynch has successfully protected the rights of numerous clients through personal injury litigation, with settlements and verdicts totaling in the hundreds of millions. His experience spans across a wide variety of cases, including railroad accidents, insurance bad faith claims, medical malpractice, and more. Attorney Lynch has fought against large corporations and insurance companies and won, building up a reputation as an aggressive advocate for the injured.

As part of his campaign, Attorney Lynch intends to accomplish three things if elected as Third Vice President:

Collaborate with the court system to leverage technology and reduce inefficiencies, promoting a better work-life balance for attorneys

Increase earning and networking opportunities for working lawyers

Promote the public perception of the legal profession

“This campaign is about advocating for working attorneys. I've experienced the struggle to balance caseloads with court demands, the challenge of keeping up with technology while managing a practice, and the difficulties of maintaining work-life balance in an increasingly demanding profession. I'm running because I know what you're going through, and I'm committed to making real changes that will improve the practice of law for all of us.”

Among other notable accomplishments, Attorney Lynch has supported the expansion of technology on the Board of Governors, fought for legislation protecting injury victims, and addressed complaints from lawyers who were not protected by the statute of repose in a special committee.

About Coleman Lynch & Partners

Coleman Lynch & Partners is a blue collar law firm that stands up for injury victims and their loved ones. With offices in both Chicago and Joliet, the firm represents clients in a wide variety of personal injury matters, including cases of cerebral palsy caused by birth injuries. For more information, visit https://clptriallaw.com or call 312-239-8298.

To learn more about Dennis M. Lynch’s campaign, visit https://www.dennis4isba.com

To learn more about Coleman Lynch & Partners, visit https://www.clptriallaw.com or call 312-239-8298.

Legal Disclaimer:

