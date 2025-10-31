Paradigm Mobilizes U.S. Logistics to Deliver Hurricane Aid to Jamaica

If you have supplies ready to donate, we have the trucks, port connections, and expertise to get them there. Every hour counts. paradigm.com/jamaica

Paradigm Transportation Management Group is mobilizing its nationwide network to expedite the transportation of critical hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paradigm Transportation Management Group , an R&R Company, is mobilizing its nationwide network to expedite the transportation of critical relief supplies to Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. From pickup locations throughout the continental United States to direct access to Florida ports and Caribbean shipping, we manage the entire process, enabling you to concentrate on your humanitarian efforts.If you have supplies prepared for donation, we possess the necessary trucks, port connections, and expertise to facilitate their delivery. Every hour is crucial in this endeavor.Learn more at paradigmtmg.com/jamaica About the R&R Family of Companies The R&R Family of Companies is an asset-based company with a global network of partnerships. We are proud to offer a full array of logistics and supply chain solutions, including freight brokerage, managed transportation, expedited, project logistics and supply chain management, as well as a variety of shipping modes that include truckload, LTL, heavy haul/specialized and more.

