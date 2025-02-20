THE XEL FOUNDATION Supports Penn State for the First Sensory-Inclusive THON

THE XEL FOUNDATION is proud to announce its support and participation in this year’s THON, underscoring its dedication to inclusivity and community engagement.

PENN STATE UNIVERSITY, PA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE XEL FOUNDATION is proud to announce its support and active participation in this year’s THON, underscoring its dedication to inclusivity and community engagement. THON, the nation’s largest student-run philanthropic dance marathon, is taking strides to be a sensory-inclusive event this year, ensuring that all attendees feel welcomed and comfortable.Accessibility will take center stage with features such as two sensory spaces and sensory bags tailored to individuals with sensory processing disorders (including autism, ADHD, PTSD, etc.). These accommodations align with the mission of THE XEL FOUNDATION, which is committed to creating inclusive spaces to accommodate every individual that has autism spectrum disorder and others with sensory processing disorders.Hailey Kingsbury, a Psychology student at Penn State, played a pivotal role in introducing THE XEL FOUNDATION to THON. Hailey’s passion for inclusivity and accessibility drove her to envision a sensory space during THON. Ella Lenguaer, THE XEL FOUNDATION Development Manager, will be joining efforts alongside Rylee Prosperi, a Penn State student and THE XEL FOUNDATION ambassador. Their close ties to the foundation’s vision are bolstered by Rylee’s personal connection—her aunt, Elisa Krakowski, the President of THE XEL FOUNDATION, and grandfather, Richard S. Francis, CEO of R&R Family of Companies, are both proud Penn State alumni who also serve as the pillars behind the founding of THE XEL FOUNDATION.“We’re thrilled to support such a significant event that embodies inclusion, compassion, and community—values we hold close at THE XEL FOUNDATION,” said Elisa, President of THE XEL FOUNDATION. “THON’s commitment to accessibility through sensory-inclusive initiatives is a testament to their community spirit, and it’s especially meaningful to see Rylee representing both our foundation and our family’s Penn State legacy. This is truly a full-circle moment.”It took a special team of students to come together and make this long-standing event sensory-inclusive. We are grateful for the time these students have spent making this all possible.THE XEL FOUNDATION, which is primarily funded by The R&R Family of Companies, a family of trucking companies that donates .54 cents for every shipment moved to further the inclusion of individuals with autism spectrum disorder and for research to end the increasing rates of autism. The Foundation and Family of Companies proudly supports THON’s commitment to accessibility and its inspiring fight against childhood cancer.Two years ago, THE XEL FOUNDATION contributed a sensory room to Penn State’s Beaver Stadium, providing a calm and supportive environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities, with hopes of adding a permanent sensory space to The Bryce Jordan Center.Penn State continues to lead as a model of innovation, inclusion, and philanthropy. By contributing to this mission, THE XEL FOUNDATION seeks to uplift and empower communities while celebrating the togetherness that defines this event.For more information about THE XEL FOUNDATION and its involvement with THON, please contact youareheard@ xelfoundation.org

