Continuum GRC Unveils A.ITAM™ and AITAMBot The World’s First AI Audit Machine and Intelligent Auditor for Enterprise GRC

Revolutionary platform automates 80% of audit workflows, delivers real-time compliance, and secures evidence with cryptographic integrity

Compliance isn’t a once-a-year event—it’s a living process. A.ITAM and AITAMBot turn static audits into dynamic, intelligent systems that protect organizations proactively.” — Michael Peters, CEO at Continuum GRC

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuum GRC, a leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) technology, today announced the launch of A.ITAM™ ( AI Audit Machine) and its flagship intelligent agent, AITAMBot ™, are setting a new standard for automated, continuous, and trustworthy IT compliance.Built on advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cryptographic validation, A.ITAM is the industry’s first fully autonomous audit engine that maps regulatory frameworks to live IT environments, predicts risks before they materialize, and generates audit-ready evidence in real time—eliminating months of manual preparation.At the heart of the platform is AITAMBot, the AI-powered auditor that acts as a tireless compliance partner. With a single command, AITAMBot instantly:* Automaps controls from NIST, ISO, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR, CMMC, and FedRAMP to infrastructure* Collects and cryptographically seals audit evidence* Monitors systems 24/7 with predictive risk analytics* Delivers actionable insights via intuitive, real-time dashboards“Compliance isn’t a once-a-year event—it’s a living process. A.ITAM and AITAMBot turn static audits into dynamic, intelligent systems that protect organizations proactively,” said Michael Peters, CEO of Continuum GRC. “We’re not just automating audits—we’re redefining trust in compliance.”Key Innovations* Intelligent Automapping: Reduces manual control mapping by up to 80%* Cryptographic Evidence Vault: Ensures tamper-proof, verifiable audit trails* Real-Time Risk Detection: Flags emerging threats using behavioral AI* Conversational AI Auditor: AITAMBot responds to natural language queries* Universal Framework Support: Adapts to any standard or custom policyProven ImpactEarly user adopters report:* 87% faster audit cycles* Zero evidence disputes due to cryptographic proof* Full visibility into compliance posture across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environmentsEarly enterprise adopters report:* Potential auditor staff reductions by 75%* Easily double existing auditor customer assignments* Profit margins per engagement increased by 35%* Employees: 500, Annual HR compliance hours saved: 15 hr/employee × 500 = 7,500 hrs, HR loaded rate: $75/hr, $562,500/year saved in HR time aloneAvailabilityA.ITAM and AITAMBot are available immediately. Organizations can request a live demo or start a free compliance assessment at continuumgrc.com/AITAMBot.About Continuum GRCContinuum GRC delivers the world’s most intelligent GRC platform, empowering organizations to achieve compliance confidence through automation, insight, and integrity. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Continuum GRC transforms complex regulations into real-time, actionable intelligence. AITAM #AITAMBot #GRC #Compliance #Cybersecurity #AI

