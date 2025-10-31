Florida Trend Announces Legal Elite NOTABLE – Women Leaders in Law Honorees

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 Florida Trend Legal Elite NOTABLE - Women Leaders in Law special section has been published in the November issue. The feature profiles 145 exceptional attorneys recognized as proven leaders within their profession. These peer-nominated Women Leaders in Law are noted for leadership, vision and their ability to drive growth within the professional and civic organizations they serve.

Florida Trend invited peer nominations from across the state to identify women in law who met specific criteria and methodology requirements. Nominations were vetted, and the most noteworthy candidates were selected based on their outstanding leadership, mentorship and vision for change and growth.

“The Florida Bar heartily congratulates our members receiving this incredible honor, reflecting their commitment to leadership, excellence and professionalism,” notes Florida Bar President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes. “As lawyers, we are privileged to serve the public and our judicial system, and this honor represents those who do so at the very highest level.”

“We are honored to present this section of Legal Elite NOTABLE – Women Leaders in Law, published in Florida Trend's November issue. This honor distinguishes and recognizes this select group of women for their outstanding contribution to their organization and industry. The section presents a short profile on each recognized leader, highlighting the impact they've made to their organization, the legal profession and the community at large,” says President and Publisher David Denor.

View the entire Legal Elite NOTABLE – Women Leaders in Law roster, at www.FloridaTrend.com/Notable.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 292,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida’s top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.

