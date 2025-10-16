Florida Trend Publisher named President

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Trend is pleased to announce that Publisher David Denor will be adding president to his title. Since taking over as publisher in 2019, Denor has led Florida Trend to record-setting growth in both business revenue and profit. He has continued to cultivate the brand’s significance across the state, build upon the organization’s unquestioned editorial integrity, created new custom content and exclusive event divisions and continued to grow and advance the publication’s digital offerings.

Denor joined Florida Trend as associate publisher in July 2016, was promoted to deputy publisher in May 2017 and announced publisher in January 2019. He joined the company with an extensive background in media business, serving long tenures with Crain’s Chicago Business and the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Denor serves on the board of directors for Florida Trend, Times Publishing Company, Alliance of Area Business Publishers and Feeding Tampa Bay. He also serves as an advisory member for Ronald McDonald House Tampa Bay.

“David is an exemplary leader for our company and a tenacious advocate for business in Florida,” said Conan Gallaty, Chairman of Times Publishing Company (Florida Trend’s parent company). “Florida Trend is recognized as one of the nation’s premier business publications because of David and the team he has built.”

“I am honored and humbled to take on the title and role of President of Florida Trend. I look forward to a continuation of building our organization, our brand, and our editorial business authority throughout the state,” said Denor.



About Florida Trend

Florida Trend is Florida's Business Authority — an award-winning media company delivering balanced, trusted, in-depth business news and information across print and digital platforms. Florida Trend reports on all industry sectors, including health care, education, research and technology, finance, law, transportation and real estate. Its monthly business magazine is read by more than 292,000 influential business, civil and governmental leaders and its companion website, FloridaTrend.com, garners nearly a million page-views and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.

