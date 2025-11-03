Interior Design Services Market to Reach USD $119.8 Billion by 2029 at 8.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Interior Design Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Interior Design Services Market?

The market size for interior design services has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $81.49 billion in 2024 to $87.09 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The historical growth can be linked to augmented home sales, changing lifestyle trends, the rise in consumer awareness, variable housing market conditions, and an upward trend in expenditure on interior design services.

In the coming years, the interior design services market is anticipated to experience robust growth, expanding to $119.8 billion by 2029 with an 8.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The projected growth during the forecast period could be resultant from the expected economic progression, demographic aging, the shift towards telecommuting, the rising recognition of how interior settings impact people, and the continuous digital evolution. Notable trends in the forecast period entail a heightened preference for virtual interior design, the incorporation of technological tools, an intensified focus on the establishment of interior spaces, a growing fascination with outdoor living areas, and the incorporation of smart home technology.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Interior Design Services Global Market Growth?

The expansion of the construction industry is anticipated to spur the development of the market for interior design services. This includes every facet of planning, designing, building, and maintaining infrastructure, structures, and buildings. This sector is being driven by increased urbanization, infrastructure requirements, and investment in both public works and real estate projects. As the construction sector grows, interior design services are being sought after more frequently to craft visually appealing and functional interiors that resonate with client needs and tastes. For instance, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based organization that produces official statistics, noted that in August 2024, there was a 16.5% increase in new construction orders totalling £1,771 million ($2,224 million) in Quarter 2 of 2024 in comparison to the first quarter of the same year. This growth was largely attributed to new private commercial work and new infrastructure work which saw an increase of 15.1% £503 million ($637 million) and 23.4% £389 million ($490 million) respectively. Therefore, this surge in demand within the construction industry is fuelling the expansion of the cobblestone market. Hence, the boom in the construction industry is, in turn, propelling the growth of the interior design services market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Interior Design Services Market?

Major players in the Interior Design Services include:

• Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

• AECOM Technology Corporation

• Stantec Inc.

• Arcadis NV

• SmithGroup Ltd.

• HDR Inc.

• Gensler

• Perkins And Will Inc.

• Arcadis IBI Group

• Nelson Worldwide Holdings Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Interior Design Services Industry?

Prominent organizations in the interior design services market are working to create groundbreaking solutions such as AI-based design platforms to have an edge over competitors. An AI-based platform is a digital application or software that makes use of AI technologies and algorithms to aid users in interior space planning. Icon Technology Inc., a U.S. firm specializing in 3D printed housing and AI robotic systems development, introduced an artificial intelligence system called Vitruvius in March 2024. This system facilitates home designing and building by enabling users to input their desired specs to come up with floor plans, visual illustrations of the interior and exterior, and even critical construction paperwork. Vitruvius is designed to ease the process of crafting customised floor plans and construction blueprints, resulting in comprehensive construction timetables and budgets. It merges design and construction knowledge to formulate designs that are both aesthetically pleasing and practical for construction pursuits.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Interior Design Services Market Report?

The interior design services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Newly Decorated, Repeated Decorated

2) By Specialized Interior Design Services: Hospitality Interior Design, Healthcare Interior Design, Retail Interior Design, Office Interior Design, Restaurant Interior Design, Event And Exhibition Design

3) By End User: Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Newly Decorated: Residential Interior Design, Commercial Interior Design, Hospitality Interior Design, Retail Interior Design

2) By Repeated Decorated: Residential Remodeling And Renovation, Commercial Space Redesign, Office Interior Redesign, Retail Store Updates

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Interior Design Services Industry?

In 2024, North America was at the forefront as the leading region for interior design services, and it is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will expand at the most rapid pace within the projected period. The report on the interior design services market covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

