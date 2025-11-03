Industrial Wheeled Loader Market to Reach USD $16.95 Billion by 2029 at 4.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Industrial Wheeled Loader Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Industrial Wheeled Loader Market In 2025?

Over the past few years, the market size of industrial wheeled loaders has seen a consistent rise. This market is forecasted to escalate from $13.77 billion in 2024 to approximately $14.25 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The boost observed in the historic timeline can be attributed to a combination of factors such as economic development, increased urbanization, surging infrastructure development, an uptick in mining operations, and mechanization in agriculture.

Expectations are high for the industrial wheeled loader market to witness stable growth in the upcoming years, finally hitting a size of $16.95 billion by 2029 at a 4.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Several factors are expected to fuel this growth in the forecast period, such as developments in the construction industry, intensified environmental regulations, expansion of the rental market, surging population, aged fleets requiring replacements, and rising demands for more efficient machinery. With regards to the forecast period, the market is set to see trends like technological innovations, improved fuel efficiency, the advent of intelligent loaders, tailor-made solutions, and growth in newly emerging markets.

Download a free sample of the industrial wheeled loader market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16453&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Industrial Wheeled Loader Market?

The anticipated rise in construction activities is predicted to fuel the expansion of the industrial wheeled loader market. These activities include a broad range of processes centering on the construction, renovation, or demolition of structures such as buildings, roads, bridges, and infrastructure. The proliferation of construction activities can be attributed to factors such as population growth, urbanization, infrastructure development, economic growth, and governmental expenditure on construction ventures. Industrial wheeled loaders play a pivotal role in these activities by enabling the efficient transport and loading of materials like soil, sand, and rubble. Their versatility and mobility improve productivity on construction sites by enabling the swift relocation of heavy weights. For example, a report published by the Bureau of the Census--a US-based agency of the Federal Statistical System--in June 2024 stated that in the first four months of 2024, construction expenditure in the US amounted to $635.5 billion, witnessing an increase of 10.9% (±1.2%) from the $573.0 billion spent during the same interval in 2023. Consequently, the surge in construction activities is stimulating the expansion of the industrial wheeled loader market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Industrial Wheeled Loader Industry?

Major players in the Industrial Wheeled Loader include:

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Hyundai Heavy Industries

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Kubota Corporation

• Atlas Copco

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group

• Liebherr Group

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Sany Group

• Volvo Construction Equipment

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Industrial Wheeled Loader Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the industrial wheel loader market are putting more emphasis on the creation of large-capacity wheel loaders to cater to the rising need for greater efficiency in material management and increased productivity on construction sites. Large-capacity wheel loaders are hefty tools designed to manage huge quantities of materials, including soil, sand, gravel, and waste, in mining, construction, and other industrial purposes. For example, in July 2023, Caterpillar Inc., a US-based engine manufacturing organization, introduced the latest Cat 995 wheeled loader. This innovation takes over the previous 994K model. Among its features are larger buckets that have an elongated base for quick loading, achieving high fill factors of around 115%. The cab of this loader has been redesigned for better visibility and enhanced comfort for operators, featuring a taller windshield, automatic climate control, and electrohydraulic speed-sensing steering with force feedback. Moreover, the 995 model also integrates cutting-edge technology, like a tip-up avoidance system, autodig elements, and payload overload prevention, which supports the use of larger buckets without risking overload.

What Segments Are Covered In The Industrial Wheeled Loader Market Report?

The industrial wheeled loader market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Compact Wheeled Loaders, Standard Wheeled Loaders

2) By Payload Capacity: 3-5 Tons, 6-10 Tons, 11-15 Tons, 15 Tons And Above

3) By End-User: Construction, Mining, Agriculture, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Compact Wheeled Loaders: Mini Wheeled Loaders, Small Wheeled Loaders, Standard Wheeled Loaders

2) By Standard Wheeled Loaders: Medium Wheeled Loaders, Large Wheeled Loaders

View the full industrial wheeled loader market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-wheeled-loader-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Industrial Wheeled Loader Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the industrial wheeled loader market. It is forecasted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in this market. The market report includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Industrial Wheeled Loader Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Wheel Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-wheel-global-market-report

Fourwheel Drive Tractor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fourwheel-drive-tractor-global-market-report

Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-wheel-aftermarket-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.