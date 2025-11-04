Willie Buchanon joins the Oceanside Bombers Professional Arena Football Team as the new Team Ambassador.

Oceanside Bombers in Action

Willie Buchanon, an Oceanside, California resident, is passionate about programs that create opportunities for youth in the city and North San Diego County.

Willie demonstrates the same passion and dedication he showed on the NFL field. As an NFL alumnus and member of the Players Association, I am proud to partner with Willie for youth programs.” — Greg Anderson

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are excited to welcome Willie Buchanon as the new Team Ambassador for the Oceanside Bombers.Willie has been a valued resident of Oceanside for many years. Following in the footsteps of his father, Mance Buchanon—who has a city park named after him—Willie is deeply committed to supporting our youth and providing them with the tools they need to succeed.A proud alumnus of Oceanside High School and MiraCosta College, Willie is celebrated as one of the greatest football players in San Diego State University sports history. His talent caught the attention of the Green Bay Packers, who selected him in the first round of the 1972 NFL draft. That same season, the Associated Press named him the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.Willie had an outstanding 11-year NFL career, playing seven seasons with the Packers and four with the San Diego Chargers. He finished his career with an impressive 28 interceptions, including setting an NFL record with four interceptions in a single game.Said Buchanon, "I am proud to serve the community and look forward to working with the Bombers team."He is proudly inducted into the Junior College Hall of Fame, the San Diego State University Hall of Fame, and the San Diego Hall of Champions.Willie also serves as the Los Angeles Chargers' eyes and ears, monitoring uniform infractions.In his role as Ambassador, Willie will represent the team at community events and speak on behalf of the organization about its focus on community and youth programs.Willie has known and partnered with Mayor Esther Sanchez for decades, and together, they have focused on serving the Oceanside community. They believe that, in his new role as Ambassador, they will continue to create a positive impact by supporting the programs the Bombers plan to develop with the City's Parks and Recreation Department.The representatives of the Bombers, along with Buchanon, recently met with Mayor Sanchez, city manager Jonathan Borrego, and director of parks and recreation Manuel Gonzalez to align the organization's strategic vision with the city regarding youth programs and to focus on the community. In addition, the organization will work closely with MainStreet Oceanside, whose leaders and board graciously provided office space for the Bombers.The Oceanside Bombers, a professional arena football team, is the first professional sports team founded and based in Oceanside. Said Vernon Pertelle, president and managing partner of the team, "I have known Willie for over 20 years and have always admired his energy and enthusiasm, coaching track, and mentoring the youth in our community." Pertelle, the current CEO of StratiHealth, said, "I have worked with Willie on several initiatives in the past as an executive at the local medical center and look forward to bringing many of the programs back, while building on the excellent resources provided by the city's parks and recreation department."Joshua Tiller, Executive Vice President, and Felix Berry, Executive Vice President for the Bombers and Partners, also own and operate Mountain Mike's Pizza (Tiller) and Felix BBQ with Soul (Berry). They also believe that Willie will bring his passion and dedication to help the team fulfill its community-focused mission and vision by advising on strategy and tactics to develop programs and services for youth.Besides programs focused on the community's youth, the Bombers plan to entertain the whole family through special events and by showcasing local talent in arts, music, dance, and cheer, as well as flag football and women's tackle. Additionally, the organization looks forward to partnering with our neighbors at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton to bring programs to families and service members. Buchanon will play a key role in developing all of the programs and services for the community.We are thrilled to have Oceanside's native son represent the Bombers!

