Coterie Celebrates 30 Years of Raw, Balanced Beauty with Anniversary Event

The Coterie team—a powerhouse—gathered in a moment of unity and pride at the close of the celebration.

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a celebration as stylish and soul-filled as the space itself, Coterie marked its 30th anniversary on Saturday, October 18, with more than 100 guests gathered at its Robbinsville salon to honor three decades of redefining beauty—on their own terms.

The evening was a tribute not only to a business built with intention and grit, but to the community that made in thrive: clients, team members, family, and friends. Guests were treated to curated bites and signature drinks, vibrant conversation, and personal moments that captured the essence of Coterie’s story.

Founder Angela Pantaleone surprised the crowd with a bold champagne pop—marking the moment with a smile, a little sparkle, and a whole lot of heart. She followed the toast with heartfelt words reflecting on Coterie’s roots, its growth, and the powerful community built over the past 30 years:

“Thirty years ago, Coterie started in 680 square feet — a vision, a whole lot of hope, hard work, and maybe a little belief in something bigger.

Today, we stand in 5,500 square feet, with over 50 incredible team members and families who bring this dream to life every single day.

Our clients — you are truly the heart of it all. Your belief in us, your loyalty, your trust — every time you’ve sat in our chairs, cheered for us, and became part of our story. To every person who believed in me and in my dream, who lifted me up, who helped bring Coterie to life — together, we’ve built something bigger than beauty: a legacy, a

community, a family.

So here’s to 30 years of passion, purpose, and people — and to the next 30, full of bigger dreams, louder laughter, and always, always fabulous hair.”

The celebration was elevated by the presence of industry leaders, longtime clients, and local officials. Among the honored guests was Karen Wilkin-Donachie, CEO of Collective Beauty Brands (Color Space | BOB). Also in attendance were Nora Matlin and Linda Feldstein, two beloved clients who have been part of the Coterie story for nearly 20 years. Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried and his wife Kathryn also joined the festivities, highlighting Coterie’s strong community roots.

The night concluded with a group photo of the Coterie staff—an inspiring reminder of the vision, talent, and commitment behind every client experience.

Though there were no formal awards or presentations, the clients were the true guests of honor—a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to authentic, lasting relationships.

About Coterie

Coterie is more than a salon—it’s a house of beauty, style, and wellness, designed to create an experience like no other. Known for raw, balanced beauty and real connection, Coterie celebrates individuality and offers a safe haven for those looking to feel a little more in love with themselves and life. No gimmicks, no pressure—just real talk, great service, and a team that turns up the natural beauty already inside you. Welcome to your one-stop shop for all things fabulous.

