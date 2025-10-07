STEM Centers Transform Futures for Tennessee Youth

Ribbon cutting for one of the many STEM centers at Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee, supported by TVA and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation

TVA and Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation Partner with Boys & Girls Clubs Across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Tennessee today announced the powerful impact of new STEM Centers supported by TVA and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, which are expanding hands-on learning opportunities for youth across the state. By sparking curiosity, building confidence, and preparing young people for careers in science, technology, engineering, and math, these Centers are helping shape the future of Tennessee.

TVA has invested more than $2 million in partnership with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to install and support STEM Centers in schools and community-based organizations across the region. Each Center is equipped with Chromebooks, 3D printers, Snap Circuits, Ozobots, and other interactive tools—paired with a custom curriculum designed to align with Next Generation Science Standards and introduce students to real-world career pathways.

“TVA is proud of our partnership with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to support STEM Centers in Boys & Girls Clubs across Tennessee,” said Jeannette Mills, a TVA leader. “At a Boys & Girls Club outside of Knoxville, I saw a group of students light up over the circuit makers and other hands-on projects. Introducing that spark of interest early is crucial for exposing students to STEM career opportunities and investing in the workforce of tomorrow.”

Across Tennessee, Clubs are reporting remarkable success:

• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley: More than 386 members engaged across Lake City, Vestal, and South Knox STEM Centers. At Vestal, youth earned gold in the TVA-sponsored 2024 Summer Olympics STEM Challenge and now dedicate weekly time to coding, robotics, and engineering projects.

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee: In rural Williamson County, 161 youth at the Fairview Club gained access to world-class STEM opportunities, breaking barriers of geography and resources.

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson: Serving 181 members, the STEM Center has transformed attitudes from “I can’t” to “I can.” At the East Unit, Orlandris B. developed teamwork and leadership skills while completing 3D printing and research projects.

• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Ocoee Region: More than 212 members benefited from themed STEM programming, including “STEM Week” where experiments, building challenges, and guest experts connected learning to real-world careers.

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County: 123 youth served. Keith, a 10-year-old member, discovered how to channel his big ideas into innovative designs, igniting his passion for learning.

• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cumberland Plateau: Serving 627 youth directly through STEM programming (over 1,000 members total), the Center helped Jada transform from struggling in math to confidently leading her peers with new problem-solving skills.

These stories demonstrate the deep impact that STEM Centers are having in rural communities, small towns, and urban neighborhoods alike—helping ensure every child has the opportunity to see themselves as future scientists, engineers, and innovators.

“On behalf of Boys & Girls Clubs across Tennessee, I want to thank TVA, the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, and all those who have worked tirelessly to make these STEM Centers a reality,” said Bart McFadden, Interim Executive Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Tennessee and President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley. “Together, we are creating opportunities that change lives, prepare our youth for bright futures, and prove that Tennessee Needs More Club Kids.”

With 14 new STEM Centers installed at Boys & Girls Clubs across Tennessee, this partnership is opening doors to brighter futures and strengthening communities by preparing the workforce of tomorrow. Boys & Girls Clubs of Tennessee will continue to explore ways to expand these opportunities, ensuring that every young person has the tools to thrive.





