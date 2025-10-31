Winxvideo AI V4.5 Major Release: Entering NVIDIA RTX 50 Era for Enhanced AI Acceleration and Multi-Link Download Support

Winxvideo AI gets a major update to V4.5, featuring NVIDIA RTX 50 Series support for accelerated AI processing and upgraded downloader with multi-link support.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software today introduces Winxvideo AI V4.5 with two headline features: full support for NVIDIA RTX 50 Series graphics cards (5060, 5070, 5080, 5090) for hardware-accelerated AI processing, and an upgraded Downloader module capable of batch input and simultaneous downloading of multiple video and audio sources. These enhancements empower users to significantly accelerate AI video enhancement and efficiently handle large-scale media libraries, while also capture high-quality contents from a wider range of online platforms in batch.

Explore the latest Winxvideo AI updates and upgrade to V4.5 to experience next-level AI acceleration and media processing today at https://www.winxdvd.com/winxvideo-ai/.

Modern content creators face growing challenges in AI video production. Tasks like AI Super Resolution, denoising, and high-resolution transcoding require both extreme computational power and optimized AI models. Older GPUs often result in long rendering times and limited AI model utilization. By supporting the RTX 50 Series, Winxvideo AI addresses these pain points, providing substantially faster processing, superior AI-driven enhancement and processing. In real-world testing with a Windows 11 system featuring AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, 64GB RAM, and NVMe SSD, 1080p-to-4K upscaling reached 29.8 FPS on an RTX 5090, compared to 14.6 FPS on an RTX 4060, 8.7 FPS on an RTX 3060, and roughly 7 FPS on many competitor tools—demonstrating a dramatic speed advantage and higher visual fidelity.

Video encoding performance also sees substantial gains. With RTX 5090 hardware, AV1 and HEVC 4K encoding delivers higher efficiency and improved quality, while achieving up to 4× faster transcoding compared to RTX 3090, cutting render times for large projects significantly.

The performance leap is driven by Winxvideo AI’s advanced AI models, optimized to fully exploit the capabilities of NVIDIA RTX 50 Series hardware. By leveraging NVIDIA’s Tensor Core acceleration and FP4 quantization, these models efficiently offload matrix-intensive computations to the GPU and maximize memory efficiency, enabling high-precision inference and multi-task processing. As a result, Winxvideo AI delivers high-quality super-resolution, noise reduction, motion interpolation, and transcoding at super-fast speeds, outperforming traditional approaches and bridging the gap between computational hardware capabilities and practical content creation needs.

In addition to hardware acceleration, the Downloader module has been upgraded to support batch input and simultaneous downloading of multiple video and audio sources. This feature leverages improved algorithms to optimize download efficiency and enable users to batch save media from a broader range of websites, significantly simplifying large-scale media acquisition.

Winxvideo AI V4.5 delivers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered video capabilities, fully optimized for RTX 50 Series hardware and enhanced Downloader module. The core features include:

• AI Video Super-Resolution – Upscale 480p/720p/1080p videos and images to 4K or higher while removing artifacts, blur, and noise, and preserving fine details and textures.

• AI Video Stabilization – Intelligently detect and reduce camera shake to transform handheld, drone, or action footage into smooth, cinematic clips.

• AI Frame Interpolation – Generate high-frame-rate videos for ultra-smooth playback and motion quality.

• AI Image Enhancer – Upscale images and AI arts to 4K/8K/10K, restore old photos with clarity, recover face detail, and colorize black and white photos in a single click.

• Batch Downloader – Input multiple video/audio links simultaneously and download from a broad range of sources with optimized speed.

• High-Speed Transcoding & Compression – Hardware-accelerated 4K video conversion and compression at up to 47X real-time faster speed with lossless quality.

• Screen Recording & Editing – Record desktop screen and enable easy trimming, cropping, rotating, subtitling, effects, etc.

“With V4.5, we demonstrate our ongoing commitment to pioneering AI enhancement, continually introducing new models, refined algorithms, and innovative features that elevate both speed and quality”, says Jack, CEO of Digiarty Software, “Creators can now experience industry-leading AI acceleration, multi-task video processing, and expanded media acquisition capabilities.”

Pricing and Availability

Winxvideo AI V4.5 is now available worldwide. To celebrate Halloween 2025, WinXDVD is offering a special promotion, reducing the regular lifetime license price by 27%. Users can purchase directly from the official WinXDVD Halloween offer, enjoy free lifetime updates and a 30-day money-back guarantee, or explore up to 55% off its ultimate bundle –with additional chances to share and win more premium AI tools during the festive campaign.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, MacXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, AI enhancement, video transcoding, editing, iPhone management, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.