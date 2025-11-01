Houzeo Ranks the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in New York, Putting Data at the Forefront for Buyers

This list of safest places in NY provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across New York's cities.

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its “Safest Places to Live” landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in New York with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo’s ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.Rye, New York, tops Houzeo’s list of the safest places to live in New York , earning an exceptional safety score of 97. With a median home price of $890,000, Rye offers secure, upscale living surrounded by a tight-knit community. Its coastal charm, walkable streets, and well-patrolled neighborhoods such as Milton Point, Indian Village, and Rye Neck make it ideal for families seeking peace of mind. The area’s blend of serenity and sophistication contributes to its high livability ranking. For those looking to relocate, Houzeo’s listings feature numerous homes for sale in Rye , showcasing properties that balance luxury and community safety.Other top-ranking cities in the state include Long Beach, Ramapo, and New Rochelle, each combining safety, affordability, and lifestyle appeal. Long Beach offers coastal living and family-friendly neighborhoods, while Ramapo provides a diverse, suburban setting with good schools and low crime rates. New Rochelle, just north of NYC, stands out for its walkable waterfronts and strong sense of security, with a median home price of $665,000. Meanwhile, Ithaca, Kingston, and Geneva provide safer, more affordable alternatives to big-city life, while areas like Queens homes for sale offer urban buyers the chance to enjoy city amenities with improved neighborhood safety. Together, these cities reflect Houzeo’s data-driven approach to identifying the safest and most desirable communities across New York.The “Safest Places to Live” landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in New York. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers—all in one place. Whether it’s booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in New York, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

