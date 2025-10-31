The Clean Plumber expands its range of services

The Clean Plumber

The Clean Plumber celebrates 40 years with new water filtration and hot water installation services, expanding its innovative plumbing solutions in Sydney.

KELLYVILLE , AUSTRALIA, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clean Plumber recently completed 40 glorious years of providing outstanding service across Sydney. Throughout the journey, the leading plumbing company has been constantly innovating and reinventing itself to improve the quality of services and meet the evolving needs of customers residing in rural and urban areas.

The skilled technicians trained to meet Australian standards offer a wide range of plumbing solutions, including robust bathroom renovation services, leak detection, pap relining, gas plumbing, and more. Driven by the passion for offering smarter solutions to satisfy customers and emerging as a one-stop destination for plumbing needs, the company has recently launched new services, including water filtration installation and hot water installation.

When it comes to water filtration solutions, customers do not want to settle for anything but the best. For water filtration installation, the company offers premium quality and certified systems from leading brands such as Vortex-Pro-III (POE), Vortex-F3 (POE), Dual-F2 (POE), Quad-Flow, Whirlpool-Pro-II, and Hydro-Boost RO (POU). They have a team of skilled professionals who do not believe in providing one-size-fits-all solutions. After listening to the unique requirements of clients, they guide them through the process of finding the right solution aligned with their needs.

Depending on whether the customers need a set-up for an apartment or family residence, or the source of their water, the expert team recommends the products, explains their unique benefits, and assists customers in choosing the perfect system for their set-up. For full-home filtration, the technicians might install Vortex-Pro-III, F3, or Dual-F2. On the other hand, they might recommend Quad Flow for multi-storage units, Whirlpool Pro-II for cost-effective solutions, and Hydro-Boost RO if the customers are looking for pure water completely devoid of contaminants and chemicals.

Most importantly, the water filtration system installation is handled by a specialised crew who have expertise in this task. They are NSW-licensed plumbers who handle every task with care and ensure impressive results. Like true professionals, they perform a thorough test of the system, label the products, and register a 10-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind to the customers. They also offer expert solutions for scaling, sedimentation problems, and ensure the durability of tanks through premium UV protection.

Their services are not restricted to installation. The team also pays attention to upkeep, which includes ongoing maintenance, replacement of cartridges, and UV lamp servicing.



Besides water filtration, The Clean Plumber has also introduced hot water system installation. From electric hot water systems for mini units such as Rheem 50L, 250L, and 315L, gas heating system for huge residential properties such as Rheem 135L, Rheem 170L, Rheem Steller 130, Rheem Steller 160L, or energy efficient and cost-effective gas instantaneous system such as Rinnai 26L and 32L, it installs a wide variety of hot-water systems keeping the various requirements of customers in mind. The team offers tailored solutions only after listening to their infrastructural needs. Their end-to-end services include supplying, installing, connecting, and testing systems. They also take care of post-installation maintenance, which includes inspection of anodes, thermostats, and regular servicing.

Besides installing water heating systems, the skilled technicians can also help customers with emergency repairs or replacement of hot water systems. In case of emergencies, the company also offers same-day service for installation and repairs to ensure that the customers are always covered. In case the customers are looking for environment-friendly, sustainable, and affordable options, The Clean Plumber team can also help them make a smooth transition from electric or gas systems to solar hot water systems.

For both installation of water filtration system and hot water systems, The Clean Plumber team offers fixed quotes before starting work, charges $0 call-out fee, ensures a lifetime warranty for tasks, provides clean boot service, and extends robust support for maintenance and upgrades. The new services are available in various parts of Sydney, including Inner West, Eastern Suburbs, North Shore, Northern Beaches, Western Sydney, Shire, and the Hills District.

With its newly launched services, The Clean Plumber aims to hold on to its enduring legacy of innovation and excellence while adding value to its clients. As the plumbing company looks towards the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to make a meaningful difference in Sydney homes by upholding the highest standards of quality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.