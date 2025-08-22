AutoCraze makes a mark in the 4WD landscape with a specialised platform

AutoCraze Team

AutoCraze launches AutoCraze4x4.com.au, a new platform for off-roaders with 10,000+ products, expert fitment, and premium 4WD upgrades built for adventure.

SILVERWATER, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoCraze has been a prominent name in the automotive industry and a one-stop destination for car enthusiasts across Australia for over two decades. The platform has earned a strong reputation for its exceptional services, becoming a go-to choice for drivers nationwide. Known for offering the largest range of wheels, tyres, and car accessories in Australia, AutoCraze backs its offerings with a 100% fitment guarantee, expert in-house guidance, reliable service, and premium-quality equipment, carving out a legacy of its own.

After delivering outstanding experiences to over 1,000,000 customers Australia-wide and achieving a 4.9-star rating on Google, AutoCraze has now expanded into a specialised 4x4 space. This new venture caters to the needs of adventure enthusiasts and off-roaders who thrive on challenging terrains. Designed by off-roaders for off-roaders, the new domain — Autocraze4x4.com.au — ensures your vehicle is fitted with high-quality gear to handle Australia’s toughest tracks, rugged bushland, and harsh terrain.

While AutoCraze continues to offer an extensive selection of wheels, tyres, and accessories from leading brands — with over 10,000+ products available — AutoCraze4x4 takes things to the next level. The new platform features a wide product range, including bull bars, suspension kits, rear bars, lighting, recovery gear, winches, snorkels, 4x4 lift kits, custom builds, and performance wheels. It also includes complete build kits for popular vehicles such as the Suzuki Jimny, Toyota Prado, and the Next Gen Ford Ranger Raptor — providing all the essentials for a serious off-road setup.

Fully compliant with Australian standards, AutoCraze covers a broad range of vehicles — from SUVs and sedans to performance sports cars. AutoCraze 4x4, however, is exclusively tailored for 4x4 vehicles and includes curated upgrade options for specific makes and models. Over the years, AutoCraze has been a favourite among city drivers and everyday vehicle owners. Now, with the launch of AutoCraze 4x4, the focus shifts to a dedicated community of 4WD owners and adventure seekers.

What sets AutoCraze apart is its commitment to quality — including free fitting and balancing on all packages, over 300 fitting partners across Australia, a 100% fitment guarantee. AutoCraze 4x4 continues this tradition, offering a dedicated customisation platform for 4WD enthusiasts, packed with premium products and tailored solutions.

AutoCraze 4x4 delivers added value through expert advice from a highly experienced team, top-tier customer service, and unmatched fitment expertise. The user-friendly website makes it easy to explore options and choose the right upgrades to prepare your vehicle for any off-road adventure.

Building on the trusted legacy of AutoCraze, the new platform is set to redefine the 4WD experience in Australia. ‘Built by 4x4 lovers, for 4x4 lovers’, AutoCraze 4x4 understands and meets the unique demands of off-roaders who crave serious adventure-ready upgrades.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.