Janitorial Services Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

How Much Is The Janitorial Services Market Worth?

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the market size of janitorial services. It is projected to expand from $336.27 billion in 2024 to $362.89 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth experienced in the historical period is credited to the development of commercial real estate, the trend of outsourcing, regulations on health and safety, corporate image and branding, as well as public hygiene awareness.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the janitorial services market in the coming years. It's estimated to reach $499.6 billion in 2029, clocking a compound annual growth rate of 8.3%. The increment in the predicted period is credited to the increasing emphasis on green cleaning, surge in the need for specialized cleaning services, the adoption of remote and flexible working environments, health and safety issues, and collaborations with facility management firms. Key market trends during this period are expected to include the integration of technology in cleaning processes, technological developments in cleaning apparatus, embracing of green cleaning protocols, emergence of intelligent cleaning tech, and improved training and certification schemes.

What Are The Factors Driving The Janitorial Services Market?

The burgeoning interest in the real estate sector is projected to drive the expansion of the janitorial service market in the future. The definition of real estate includes anything permanently fixed or built on land, be it naturally or artificially. Janitorial services are tasked with ensuring the construction site remains free from dirt, dust, and unpleasant smells, focusing on things like stained appliances, damaged carpets, and discolored surfaces to guarantee homes are ready for thorough inspection. For example, the Monthly New Residential Sales, September 2024 report from the United States Census Bureau - a federal statistical agency in the US, disclosed that in September 2024, new single-family home sales in the US hit a yearly seasonally adjusted rate of 738,000, a rise of 4.1% from August and 6.3% from September 2023, with a median sales price of $426,300 and an average price of $501,000. Consequently, the escalating demand for the real estate sector is fueling the janitorial service market's expansion.

Who Are The Major Players In The Janitorial Services Market?

Major players in the Janitorial Services include:

• APS Janitorial Services Inc.

• Sodexo Inc.

• Cox & Company Inc.

• Aramark Corporation

• International Service System (ISS A/S)

• Cintas Corporation

• ABM Industries Inc.

• American Building Maintenance Inc.

• Clean Harbors Inc.

• Mitie Group plc

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Janitorial Services Sector?

The rise of technology is increasingly influencing the janitorial service market, a trend that is becoming noteworthy. Businesses in this sector are leveraging new technologies to scale their market presence. For example, in June 2022, Ecovacs Robotics, a tech firm based in China, unveiled their AI-enabled DEEBOT T10 robotic vacuum cleaner. The latest DEEBOT model comes with state-of-the-art technology like AIVI 3.0 AI-driven object recognition and avoidance capabilities. This innovation enhances the single-frame recognition accuracy of objects by 20% and accelerates the singular frame recognition speed by 20 times, making it capable of spotting and evading floor objects. The built-in starlight camera enables it to identify and sidestep floor obstacles, eliminating the preliminary requirement of manual cleaning thus offering a thorough, non-disruptive cleaning solution that relies on the capabilities of artificial intelligence and visual interpretation.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Janitorial Services Market Share?

The janitorial servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Indoor Cleaning Service, Outdoor Cleaning Service

2) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Indoor Cleaning Service: Office And Commercial Cleaning, Floor And Carpet Cleaning, Window And Glass Cleaning, Restroom Sanitation, Industrial And Warehouse Cleaning

2) By Outdoor Cleaning Service: Parking Lot And Pavement Cleaning, Exterior Building Washing, Landscape Maintenance And Litter Removal, Graffiti Removal, Snow And Ice Removal

What Are The Regional Trends In The Janitorial Services Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the janitorial service market. The report on janitorial services market encapsulates regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

