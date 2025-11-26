Demand for Cast Elastomer Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.21 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cast Elastomer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Cast Elastomer Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, the cast elastomer market size has experienced significant growth. It is projected to increase from $1.57 billion in 2024 to $1.65 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth over the years can be ascribed to the expansion of the automotive industry, rising demand for cast elastomers in industrial machinery parts, the use of cast elastomers in oil and gas applications, the growing footwear industry, and the expanding consumer electronics sector.

The size of the cast elastomer market is predicted to experience notable expansion in the ensuing years, with an expected value of $2.21 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Factors contributing to this projected growth for the forecast period include an increasing emphasis on energy efficiency, an increased demand for environmentally sustainable elastomeric materials, more widespread use of cast elastomers within the aerospace industry, investment in research and development, and sustained growth within the renewable energy sector. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass customisation and tailoring, automated production, enhanced research and development with a focus on innovation, technological advancements, and incorporating cast elastomers with 3D printing technology.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Cast Elastomer Market Landscape?

The burgeoning need for cast elastomers across different end-use industries is set to fuel the expansion of the cast elastomer market in the near future. Cast elastomers find their use in numerous applications within the industrial realm such as coupling elements, forklift wheels, seals and gaskets, conveyor belts, and beyond. These elements serve multiple sectors, including major ones like construction, heavy industry, paper among others. For example, Pacific Urethanes, a company originated in Australia that is focused on creating and manufacturing polyurethane systems, has produced UrePacSpraycast elastomers, which are operated via a dual-component spray equipment. UrePacSpraycast elastomers, recognized for their superior elasticity, chemical resistance, and tensile strength, are typically used in sheathing for utility vehicles, truck bed linings, and architectural moldings. As such, the escalating demand for cast elastomers in various end-use industries is an influential factor in driving the growth of the cast elastomers market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Cast Elastomer Market?

Major players in the Cast Elastomer include:

• Argonics Inc.

• BASF SE

• Chemline Incorporation

• Coim Group

• Covestro AG

• Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• Era Polymers Pty Ltd.

• Huntsman International LLC

• Lanxess AG

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Cast Elastomer Industry?

Key players in the cast elastomer market are prioritizing advancements such as minimal deformation under pressure, exemplified by the introduction of low compression sets. This term refers to the capacity of a material to withstand prolonged compression without undergoing permanent deformation. For example, in November 2023, US-based 3D printing technology firm, Inkbit, unveiled TEPU 50A, a state-of-the-art material purposely crafted for 3D printing. This new elastomer provides a Shore 50A durometer hardness along with exceptional UV stability, chemical compatibility, and low compression set. Perfect for complex, elastic components like grommets, seals, and soft grippers, the material offers detailed precision, superior to conventional rubber and silicone alternatives. Its use of sophisticated technology enables superior quality and uniformity in 3D printing for high-demand industrial applications.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Cast Elastomer Market

The cast elastomer market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hot Cast Elastomer, Cold Cast Elastomer

2) By Distribution: Online, Offline

3) By End-Use Industry: Mining, Automotive And Transportation, Industrial, Oil And Gas, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hot Cast Elastomer: Polyurethane Hot Cast Elastomers, Silicone Hot Cast Elastomers

2) By Cold Cast Elastomer: Polyurethane Cold Cast Elastomers, Silicone Cold Cast Elastomers

Cast Elastomer Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the cast elastomer market and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth in the coming years. The market report on cast elastomers encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

