Cooling Fabrics Market to Reach US $5.56 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Cooling Fabrics Market?

In recent times, the market size of cooling fabrics has seen significant growth. The market is projected to expand from a value of $3.27 billion in 2024 to $3.59 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This growth over the historical period is due to factors such as heightened participation in sports and outdoor activities, an elevated focus on health and comfort requirements, environmental sustainability, regulatory adherence, and increased investment in research and development.

There is an anticipated quick expansion in the cooling fabrics market in the coming years, with its worth expected to reach $5.56 billion in 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The forthcoming growth can be tied to various factors such as the rising concentration on apparel fashion trends, urbanization and heat islands, adaptability to climate changes, increasing utilization in the medical and healthcare sector, and growth in e-commerce and online retailing. The forecast period will see trends such as sustainable and eco-friendly fabrics, changing apparel and fashion landscapes, advancements in research and development, technological innovations, and the use of latest technological solutions.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Cooling Fabrics Global Market Growth?

The cooling fabrics market is set to expand in the coming years, fueled by a growing need for sports apparel. Sports clothing, designed for use during intense physical activities such as working out or participating in sports, often utilizes cooling fabric to keep the wearer dry and comfortable, enhancing performance in athletic events. The Sports Apparel Market, for example, is predicted to grow from its current valuation of USD 247.17 billion in 2024, to reach a worth of USD 342.17 billion by 2029, developing at a CAGR of 6.72% over the forecast period. Thus, the burgeoning demand for sports apparel is a key factor driving the growth of the cooling fabrics market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Cooling Fabrics Market?

Major players in the Cooling Fabrics include:

• Coolcore LLC

• Ahlstrom-Munksjö Holding

• Polartec LLC

• Formosa Taffeta Co Ltd.

• Hong Li Textile Co Ltd

• National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology

• Tex-Ray Industrial Co Ltd.

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Invista

• Adidas AG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Cooling Fabrics Market?

Leading companies in the cooling fabrics sector are concentrating on creating innovative, technologically advanced solutions. For example, in January 2022, HeiQ, a chemicals company originating from the UK, introduced HeiQ Cool, an exclusive textile innovation that delivers immediate contact and continuous evaporative cooling. This fabric manages skin temperature through a dual cooling system: initially by consuming melting energy for instant cooling pre-sweating, then through the utilization of vaporizing energy that mirrors the skin's natural cooling method for extended comfort. The system is energized by a biobased thermo-functional polymer that traps heat, giving an immediate sensation of cooling.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Cooling Fabrics Market Report?

The cooling fabrics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Synthetic, Natural

2) By Textile Type: Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted, Other Textile Types

3) By Application: Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Synthetic: Polyester Cooling Fabrics, Nylon Cooling Fabrics, Polypropylene Cooling Fabrics, Performance Blends

2) By Natural: Cotton Cooling Fabrics, Bamboo Cooling Fabrics, Tencel (Lyocell) Cooling Fabrics, Wool Cooling Fabrics

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Cooling Fabrics Industry?

In 2024, North America held the lead in the cooling fabrics market. The most rapid growth, however, is expected in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecasted timeline. The market report for cooling fabrics encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

