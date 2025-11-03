Mascara Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $9.93 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Mascara Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Over the past few years, there has been a robust expansion in the mascara market. It is projected to inflate from a total value of $7.14 billion in 2024 to approximately $7.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Factors contributing to this rise in the historic period include rapid developments in beauty and fashion trends, the sway of beauty influencers, an elevated consumer demand for convenience, the proliferation of both offline and online retail outlets, and a heightened worldwide emphasis on cosmetic products that intensify the eyes.

Predictions show a robust expansion in the mascara market in the coming years, with its value expected to reach $9.93 billion in 2029, propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth forecast include rising demand for ecologically responsible packaging, the popularity of hypoallergenic and clean beauty products, increased use of all-in-one mascaras, the growth of digital commerce and the burgeoning impact of online beauty tutorials. Key trends in the forthcoming period encompass the rise of minimalist beauty regimes, the introduction of personalized mascaras, the expansion of the clean beauty concept, the use of state-of-the-art brush technology for accurate application, and the influence of endorsements and collaborations by celebrities and influencers.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Mascara Market?

The increase in working women is anticipated to spur the development of the mascara market in the future. Working women, who actively engage in the workforce and contribute to various economic activities across different sectors and professions, are swiftly growing in number. This increase can be linked to numerous factors such as expanded access to education, changing societal standards, and enhanced career advancement opportunities, motivating more women to join the workforce. Mascara plays a vital role in boosting the confidence and professional demeanor of working women by providing a fast and efficient solution to accentuate their eyes, resonating with their hectic schedules. For instance, a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in March 2023, revealed that the District of Columbia had the highest participation rate of women in the workforce in the U.S. in 2022 at 66.5%, followed by Nebraska (65.5%), Minnesota (63.9%), North Dakota (63.8%), and South Dakota (63.6%). Furthermore, the participation rate of women aged 16 to 19 in the workforce stood at 37.2%, whereas it was 15.5% for those aged 65 and above. As a result, the escalating number of working women will likely stimulate growth in the mascara market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Mascara Market?

Major players in the Mascara include:

• Christian Dior SE

• L'Oréal SA

• Chanel S.A.

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Shiseido Company Limited.

• Mary Kay Inc.

• Maybelline

• Revlon Inc.

• Yves Saint Laurent SAS

• Benefit Cosmetics LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Mascara Market?

Prominent businesses in the mascara industry are focusing on creating innovative products, including tahitian microalgae-based mascara, to improve product longevity and offer nourishing benefits for healthier lashes. The tahitian microalgae-based mascara is a cosmetic item that utilizes extracts from Tahiti’s native microalgae, renowned for their moisturizing and nourishing benefits, to encourage healthier and fuller eyelashes. For example, in June 2024, the renowned US lifestyle and wellness company Goop Inc. introduced the Featherlash Lifting Serum Mascara, retailing for $28. This considerably enhanced their beauty range, which also features items like the Colorblur Glow Balm and Clean Nourishing Lip Balm. This inventive mascara, available for purchase on the Goop website and at selected outlets like Nordstrom, merges cosmetic and skincare benefits. It includes a unique Widelash Complex fortified with peptides, panthenol, and biotin to fortify lashes, in addition to Tahitian microalgae for increased density and Vitamin E for conditioning.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Mascara Market Growth

The mascaramarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Volumizing, Lengthening, Curling, Other Products

2) By Category: Regular, Waterproof

3) By Form: Liquid, Gel, Cream, Other Forms

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Channel, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience and Departmental Stores, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Individuals, Professionals

Subsegments:

1) By Volumizing: Fiber Volumizing Mascara, Cream-Based Volumizing Mascara, Gel Volumizing Mascara

2) By Lengthening: Fiber Lengthening Mascara, Water-Based Lengthening Mascara, Gel Lengthening Mascara

3) By Curling: Waterproof Curling Mascara, Non-Waterproof Curling Mascara, Heated Curling Mascara

4) By Other Products: Waterproof Mascara, Smudge-Proof Mascara, Tinted Mascara

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Mascara Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Mascara market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which is also projected to be the region experiencing the most rapid growth in the future. This report covers the markets in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

