Produce Packaging Market Forecasted to Achieve US $48.36 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Produce Packaging Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Produce Packaging Market In 2025?

In recent years, the market size for produce packaging has seen consistent growth. It is projected to escalate from $35.6 billion in 2024 to $37.28 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Factors that contributed to its historic growth include the proliferation of agriculture and fresh produce sectors, the need for efficient and green packaging, the broadening of international supply chains, the advent of protective packaging that prolongs shelf-life, and established regulatory standards for food safety and labelling.

The market size of produce packaging is predicted to witness a significant increase in the coming years, growing to a value of $48.36 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This anticipated development during the forecast period is due to several factors such as the use of blockchain and traceability solutions, custom packaging for particular fruits and vegetables, the rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer paradigms, innovation in smart and IoT-powered packaging, the increased prevalence of organic and specialty produce, and the growth of urban farming and vertical agriculture. Key trends projected for the forecast period encompass smart packaging with freshness-monitoring capabilities, an emphasis on regulatory compliance in terms of food safety and sustainability, the use of biodegradable and compostable packaging materials, consumer-specific personalized packaging, and an improvement in transparency and traceability across the supply chain.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Produce Packaging Market?

The anticipated surge in the produce packaging market is attributed to the escalating consumer inclination towards organic fresh produce. Organically grown food doesn't involve the use of man-made synthetic chemicals, such as fertilizers and pesticides, or genetically modified organisms (GMO). The rising consumption of organic fresh produce ties in with the growing awareness of the advantages of organic and natural food products. As an example, a report by the US Department of Agriculture, a federal agency, in August 2023, indicated a projected yield of 12.9 million tons of tomatoes in California for 2023, averaging 50.8 tons per acre. This implies a 23% rise from the previous year’s yield of 10.5 million tons and a 2% hike from the May estimate. The speculated harvested area is 254,000 acres, marking a 13% upswing from 2022. As a result, the augmenting consumer preference for organic fresh produce is fuelling the expansion of the produce packaging market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Produce Packaging Industry?

Major players in the Produce Packaging include:

• Amcor plc

• Bemis Company Inc.

• Berry Global Inc.

• International Paper Inc.

• Mondi Group PLC

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Smurfit Kappa Group

• Sonoco Products Company

• WestRock Company

• DS Smith PLC

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Produce Packaging Market In The Globe?

The rise of blockchain in produce packaging is a significant trend gaining traction in the produce packaging industry. It is a method of data storage which provides robust security against hacks, fraud, and unauthorised system amendments. It also enables both businesses and consumers to trace products right from their source. This advanced feature promotes transparency and ensures quality assurance which has influenced several companies to implement blockchain. For example, in September 2023, Jus de Fruits Caraïbes, a fruit juice company from France, initiated an innovative connected packaging campaign for their Banga brand. Accessible through QR codes on the package, the campaign incorporates a fruit-cutting game that contributes to a local child welfare charity with each engagement. Additional features of the campaign include an educational quiz and information promoting recycling, brand sustainability, and the usage of tethered caps.

What Segments Are Covered In The Produce Packaging Market Report?

The produce packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Packaging Type: Corrugated Boxes, Bags and Liners, Plastic Containers, Trays, Other Packaging Types

2) By Application: Food Grains, Vegetables, Fruits

3) By End User: Growers or Shippers, Re-packers, Retail Stores

Subsegments:

1) By Corrugated Boxes: Regular Slotted Containers (RSC), Die-Cut Boxes, Printed Corrugated Boxes

2) By Bags and Liners: Polyethylene (PE) Bags, Woven Bags, Biodegradable Bags, Liners for Bulk Containers

3) By Plastic Containers: Clamshell Containers, Stackable Containers, Tupperware-style Containers

4) By Trays: Plastic Trays, Cardboard Trays, Biodegradable Trays

5) By Other Packaging Types: Stretch Film, Vacuum Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Produce Packaging Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the produce packaging market, expected growth in this sector was projected. The report on produce packaging market examined regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

