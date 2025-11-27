Prepreg Market to Expand at a 12.7% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $17.87 Billion

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Prepreg Market Worth?

The prepreg market has experienced swift expansion in the previous years, increasing from $9.89 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $11.09 billion in 2025, indicative of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include the expansion of the aerospace and aviation sectors, the increasing demand for lightweight yet high-performance composites, the broadening applications in the automotive and wind energy sectors, advancements in prepreg material development, regulatory safety standards for materials, progress in composite manufacturing technology, and the rise in sports and leisure equipment.

The prepreg market is projected to experience a rapid expansion in the upcoming years, with the market climbing to a value of $17.87 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This growth within the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the development of sustainable and recyclable prepreg materials, the customisation of prepreg solutions for particular applications, the rise in production of electric and hybrid vehicles, the growing focus on space exploration and satellite technology, and the increased application in medical and healthcare devices. Emerging trends within this forecast period consist of the integration of smart and sensor-based prepreg composites, regulatory adherence concerning prepreg material safety, the introduction of bio-based and biodegradable prepreg materials, the improvement of prepreg composites using nanotechnology and tailoring prepreg solutions to cater to specific industries.

What Are The Factors Driving The Prepreg Market?

The expected growth of the prepreg market is tied to the increasing production of automobiles. The term automotive encompasses the operation, designing, manufacturing, or selling of motor vehicles. Prepregs find their application in high-performance sectors such as aerospace, defence, automotive, sports, and wind energy. As an example, a study by the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows that in 2022, there was a surge in the market penetration of electric vehicles in China's domestic automotive industry to 29%, showing a remarkable rise from the previous year's 16%. Consequently, the upswing in automotive production is contributing to the expansion of the prepreg market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Prepreg Market?

Major players in the Prepreg include:

• Axiom Materials Inc.

• Gurit Holding AG

• Hexcel Corporation

• Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber And Composites Inc.

• Park Aerospace Corporation

• Solvay S.A.

• Teijin Limited

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd.

• Rock West Composites Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Prepreg Sector?

The prepreg market is increasingly benefitting from the trend of technological innovations. This is amplified by the fact that key players in this market have their focus set on establishing advanced technological solutions in order to solidify their standing. An illustration of this is Solvay, based in Belgium, which rolled out its new product, SolvaLite 716 FR, in October 2023. SolvaLite 716 FR is an innovative fast-curing epoxy prepreg technology designed for use in various structural components and reinforcements in premium battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Solvay's proprietary Double Diaphragm Forming (DDF) technology is a major characteristic of SolvaLite 716 FR, which is adapted for flame-retardant battery enclosure uses in elite and super-elite BEVs. It has a dry glass transition temperature (Tg) of 145°C (293°F) and has proved in UL 2596 burn tests to exceed aluminum and discontinuous fiber composites, providing safety at a 2mm wall thickness. SolvaLite 716 FR has been engineered to cure swiftly, taking only eight minutes at 150°C (302°F) under a press, while also providing greater temperature compatibility and reducing cycle times.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Prepreg Market Share?

The prepreg market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type of Fiber Reinforcement: Carbon Fiber Prepreg, Glass Fiber Prepreg, Other Types

2) By Form: Tow Prepreg, Fabric Prepreg

3) By Manufacturing Process: Hot-Melt Process, Solvent Dip Process

4) By Application: Aerospace And Defense, Wind Energy, Automotive, Sporting Goods, Electronics (PCB), Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Carbon Fiber Prepreg: Unidirectional Carbon Fiber Prepreg, Woven Carbon Fiber Prepreg

2) By Glass Fiber Prepreg: Unidirectional Glass Fiber Prepreg, Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg

3) By Other Types: Aramid Fiber Prepreg, Hybrid Fiber Prepreg

View the full prepreg market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prepreg-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Prepreg Market?

In 2024, North America led the prepreg market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the region showing the quickest growth in the future. The research report on the prepreg market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

