Mint Essential Oils Market CAGR to be at 11.8% from 2025 to 2029 | $22.62 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Mint Essential Oils Market?

The market size for mint essential oils has witnessed speedy expansion in the recent past. The market is projected to expand from $12.96 billion in 2024 to $14.48 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The historic progress can be credited to factors such as increased knowledge of natural alternatives, its amplified usage in traditional medicine and aromatherapy, burgeoning food and beverage sector, higher demand in personal care commodities, bettered farming methodologies, its longstanding usage in cultural ceremonies, early incorporation in the pharmaceutical industry, progress made in extraction methods, as well as a rise in global trade.

The market of mint essential oils is predicted to witness rapid expansion in the forthcoming years, escalating to a monetary value of $22.62 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth during the projected period can be linked to an increase in consumer inclination towards organic products, a rise in discretionary income, the surge in health and wellness trends, growth of e-commerce platforms, innovative product formulas, the increasing popularity of homemade remedies, expanded use in everyday household products, as well as an increased focus on environmentally sustainable sourcing methods. Further, new regulatory approvals and an expanding middle-class population also contribute to this rise. Upcoming trends during this period involve an escalated demand for organic mint essential oils, enhanced utilization in natural cosmetic products, the rising fame of aromatherapy, entry into new geographical markets, innovation in oil extraction techniques, upswing in direct-to-customer sales, increased usage in food preservation techniques, heightened attention on ethical sourcing, advancements in packaging technology and a rising lean towards eco-friendly products.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Mint Essential Oils Market?

The momentum of the mint essential oils market can be attributed to the increasing demand for organic and natural products. Organic items, which are manufactured and prepared as per rigid organic criteria, highlights the utilization of organic ingredients and sustainable agricultural techniques. However, natural products are derived from organic origins but they don't have standardized regulations, which may result in disparities in the quality of ingredients and transparency. The surge in demand for organic and natural products can be credited to health awareness, environmental protection considerations, and the aspiration for genuine and accurate claims about products. Mint essential oils, used in natural and organic food for taste enhancement and freshness, also stick to the natural ingredient formats. Moreover, they hold potential well-being benefits like aid in digestion and antimicrobial properties, which align with the customers' need for natural health products. For example, the Organic Trade Association (OTA), a U.S. based commercial association for the organic sector in North America, disclosed in June 2022 that the sales of organic industry crossed $63 billion, with a total increase of $1.4 billion (2%) from the previous year. In addition to this, organic food, which encompassed more than 90% sales of organic products, witnessed a 2% increase, hitting $57.5 billion. Hence, the anticipated escalation in the demand for natural and organic items is projected to boost the mint essential oils market's growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Mint Essential Oils Market?

Major players in the Mint Essential Oils include:

• Doterra International LLC

• Young Living Essential Oils LC

• Synthite Industries Ltd.

• Frontier Co-op

• Mountain Rose Herbs

• The Lebermuth Company Inc.

• Vinayak Ingredients India Private Limited

• Rocky Mountain Oils LLC

• Ultra International B.V.

• NOW Foods

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Mint Essential Oils Market?

Leading businesses in the mint essential oils market are introducing groundbreaking products like pure essential oils, in order to cater to the rising customer demand for all-natural and organic components. Pure essential oils, devoid of any additives, impurities, or fillers, are those sourced directly from their authentic botanical origins. For example, Zed Black, a brand based in India known for manufacturing incense sticks, presented a collection of pure essential oils named Orva Naturals in February 2023 with the goal of fostering overall wellbeing and tranquillity. The new offerings consist of six different types of 100% pure essential oils, namely lavender, lemongrass, tea tree, orange, peppermint, and rosemary. These oils, free from artificial fragrances and unnatural ingredients, assure customers a natural and therapeutic experience. Of the selections, peppermint oil stands out as a versatile essential oil, capable of addressing a range of wellness concerns like alleviating fatigue and uplifting mood.

What Segments Are Covered In The Mint Essential Oils Market Report?

The mint essential oilsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Citrus, Lavender, Rosemary, Tea Tree, Peppermint, Citronella, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Business To Business, E-Commerce, Hypermarket And Supermarket, Other Retail Formats

3) By Application: Medical, Food And Beverages, Spa And Relaxation, Cosmetics, Toiletries, Fragrances, Cleaning And Home

Subsegments:

1) By Citrus: Lemon Essential Oil, Orange Essential Oil, Bergamot Essential Oil

2) By Lavender: Bulgarian Lavender Oil, French Lavender Oil, Lavandin Oil

3) By Rosemary: Cineole Rosemary Oil, Camphor Rosemary Oil, Verbenone Rosemary Oil

4) By Tea Tree: Standard Tea Tree Oil, Organic Tea Tree Oil

5) By Peppermint: Japanese Peppermint Oil, Indian Peppermint Oil

6) By Citronella: Ceylon Citronella Oil, Java Citronella Oil

7) By Other Types: Eucalyptus Oil, Spearmint Oil, Clove Oil

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Mint Essential Oils Market?

In 2024, Europe held the title of the leading region in the mint essential oils market. Areas included in the mint essential oils market report constitute Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

