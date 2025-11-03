Micro Fulfillment Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Micro Fulfillment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Micro Fulfillment Market Worth?

In the past few years, the micro fulfillment market has undergone substantial expansion. The market size is set to increase from $6.5 billion in 2024 to an impressive $9.36 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.0%. The remarkable growth observed during the historic period is largely due to factors such as the expansion of e-commerce, increased urbanization and population density, enhancements in supply chain optimization, shifting consumer expectations, and the emergence of grocery delivery services.

In the upcoming years, the size of the micro fulfillment market is projected to witness unparalleled expansion, surging to a value of $43.45 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 46.8%. This growth over the prediction period can be credited to the swift city development trends, an expanding online grocery sector, the increasing expectations for same-day delivery, improved software amalgamation, the burgeoning demand for green solutions, intense market rivalry, and cost trimming. Priming trends for the predicted period encompass client-centered solutions, alliances, and 3PL collaborations, the emerging use of robotic handling, the application of real-time analytics and AI, and designed solutions for various industry sectors.

What Are The Factors Driving The Micro Fulfillment Market?

The micro fulfillment market is set to expand due to the surging demand from the e-commerce sector. Defined as the online buying and selling of goods and services, e-commerce involves numerous tools and processes for buyers and sellers, such as online payment security and shopping through smartphones. The role of e-commerce fulfillment is to oversee the delivery logistics from an online order to the customer's location, thereby making individual packaging, addressing, and shipping unnecessary. This increasing demand from e-commerce is anticipated to stimulate growth in the micro fulfillment market. As an example, a Forbes article published in February 2023 reported that electronic commerce sales rose from $5.21 trillion in 2021 to over $5.72 trillion in 2023, with projections reaching over $8.1 trillion by 2026. Consequently, the rising demand from the e-commerce sector is fueling growth in the micro fulfillment market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Micro Fulfillment Market?

Major players in the Micro Fulfillment include:

• LG CNS Co. Ltd

• Dematic

• Fortna Inc.

• Instacart

• TGW Logistic Group

• Opex Corporation

• Exotec Solutions

• KPI Integrated Solutions

• The Kroger Company

• Hörmann LLC

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Micro Fulfillment Market?

The micro fulfillment market is increasingly embracing technological advancements. Key players in the sector, such as Amazon Inc, are investing in innovative technologies to maintain their market standing. For example, the US-based e-commerce behemoth launched an automated micro fulfillment center in October 2024. The facility, which utilizes cutting-edge robotics and automation, is engineered to streamline order processing and boost delivery speeds. It's anticipated that the center will boost Amazon's efficiency in processing orders, particularly in high-demand urban zones, by decreasing reliance on manual labor and shortening fulfillment durations.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Micro Fulfillment Market Share?

The micro fulfillmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Types: AutoStore, Shuttle Based, Other Technologies

2) By Technology: Traditional WMS, Mobile AMR, Piece Picking Robots

3) By Warehouse Size: Small Size, Large Size

4) By Applications: Grocery, General Merchandise, Other Applications

5) By End-User: E-Commerce, Industries, General Stores

Subsegments:

1) By AutoStore: AutoStore Robots, AutoStore Storage Systems

2) By Shuttle Based: Single-Shuttle Systems, Multi-Shuttle Systems

3) By Other Technologies: Conveyor Systems, Mobile Shelving Systems, Pick-To-Light Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Micro Fulfillment Market?

In 2024, North America led the micro fulfillment market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report on the micro fulfillment market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

