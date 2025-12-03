Telecom Network Automation Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

X-Band Radar Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Telecom Network Automation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Telecom Network Automation Market?

The market size for telecom network automation has experienced phenomenal growth recently. Forecasts show an increase from $7.72 billion in 2024 to $9.53 billion in 2025, indicating a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. This significant increase over the years has been driven by several factors including the rising demand for context-aware systems, an uptick in the execution of smart city projects, the increased usage of location-based services, the proliferation of sensor-enabled devices, and a surge in investments in AI-driven analytics.

The market size for telecom network automation is projected to witness significant escalation in the coming years. The market is anticipated to reach a value of $21.86 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The projected growth within the forecast period can be credited to the growing demand for personalized ambient experiences, the surging adoption of spatial data analytics, the advancement of smart infrastructure initiatives, and the increased focus on human-centric automation. Main trends within the forecast period encompass advances in context-aware computing technologies, breakthroughs in human-machine interaction interfaces, progress in multimodal sensing and perception systems, improvements in network source-of-truth and intent-to-configuration pipelines, and enhanced observability and explainable AI for reliable autonomous operations.

Download a free sample of the telecom network automation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30131&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Telecom Network Automation Market?

The telecom network automation market's growth is expected to be propelled by the increasing uptake of 5G networks. 5G, being the latest iteration of mobile connectivity, provides lightning-fast data transmission, deeply low latency, and enhanced capacity to support state-of-the-art technologies, including immersive gaming and the internet of things. The mounting adoption of 5G networks can be attributed to the growing requirement for fast, low-latency connections to facilitate real-time digital applications. 5G adoption is facilitated by telecom network automation as it simplifies network administration and allows for intelligent orchestration, thereby simplifying the deployment and scaling of 5G services for operators. Network efficiency and service dependability are improved through real-time monitoring and automated optimization, minimising the need for manual intervention. For example, statistics from the Office of Communications (Ofcom), a UK-based statutory body and competition authority, show that in December 2023, at least one mobile network operator's outdoor 5G coverage level rose to 85-93%, up from 67-78% in 2022. Hence, the increasing adoption of 5G networks is piloting the telecom network automation market's growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Telecom Network Automation Market?

Major players in the Telecom Network Automation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• NEC Corporation

• Nokia Oyj

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• Vmware Inc.

• Juniper Networks Inc.

• Amdocs Limited

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Telecom Network Automation Market?

Leading brands in the telecom network automation market are prioritising the development of progressive autonomous network operations, like AI solutions tailored to telecoms, to amplify network productivity, service dependability, and real-time decision-making competencies. The term ‘telco-trained AI models’ alludes to artificial intelligence mechanisms meticulously educated on telecom network data which can comprehend, foresee, and refine network behaviour, simultaneously facilitating operations automation, performance enhancement, and the integration of self-reliability and self-optimisation features in telecom systems. As a case in point, in June 2025, the Finland-based telecom company, Nokia Oyj, introduced the Autonomous Network Fabric. This creation is a self-regulating solution that orchestrates network operations in their entirety, significantly diminishing the potential for human mistakes and interruptions in service. It is designed with autonomous configuration and assurance features, which allow it to adapt fluidly to shifts in network conditions and service requirements, eliminating the need for operator interference.

What Segments Are Covered In The Telecom Network Automation Market Report?

The telecom network automation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Network Type: Wireless, Wired

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Network Provisioning, Network Optimization, Network Security, Fault Management, Compliance Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Telecom Service Providers, Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Network Management, Network Orchestration, Network Optimization, Fault Management, Performance Management, Security Management

2) By Services: Consulting, Implementation, Integration, Support And Maintenance, Training And Education, Managed Services

View the full telecom network automation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-network-automation-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Telecom Network Automation Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global telecom network automation market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the projected period. The market report on telecom network automation includes several regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Telecom Network Automation Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Network Automation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/network-automation-global-market-report

Telecom Network Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-network-infrastructure-global-market-report

Telecom Operations Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-operations-management-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.