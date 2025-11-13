Ikione Systems Launches UAE Operations from Dubai, Expanding Wealth Management & Insurance Tech Excellence Across GCC

Ikione launches UAE ops in Dubai, unveils Huston & PortfolioX at Radisson Blu; expands GCC presence to drive innovation in insurance & wealth tech.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ikione Systems, a leading IT product company serving insurers as well as wealth and asset managers across the Nordics and Central Europe, today announced the launch of its UAE operations at an exclusive event at Radisson Blu, Waterfront, Business Bay, Dubai.The launch was graced by H.E. Yaqoob Al Ali as Chief Guest, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation. His Excellency commended Ikione’s vision to empower financial and insurance ecosystems through intelligent, human-centric technology, aligning seamlessly with the UAE’s forward-looking digital agenda.This strategic expansion marks Ikione’s commitment to bringing its cutting-edge platforms to the GCC region, starting with the Dubai, UAE as its operational hub. The company offers two flagship products:- Huston – A SaaS Insurance Core Platform designed for compliance, scalability, and modular deployment- PortfolioX – A next-generation Wealth & Asset Management Platform supporting traditional and neo assetsFinancial institutions in the Middle East are accelerating digital transformation to meet evolving customer and regulatory expectations. Ikione brings proven domain expertise and productiongrade platforms to help insurers and investment firms modernize their core, launch products faster, and unlock datadriven growth—securely and at scale.Event: Radisson Blue, Waterfront, Business Bay, Dubai.; 18:30 onwardsSachin Kulkarni, CEO of Ikione Systems, says, “Our research and discussions with the key stakeholders in the UAE market have been very encouraging of the opportunity. Dubai will be the hub of our operation in this region. I am sure the market will greatly benefit from our state-of-the-art insurance, wealth and asset management solutions.”About Ikione SystemsIkione Systems is a technology product company serving insurers, wealth managers, and asset managers across the Nordics and Central Europe. With flagship platforms Huston (Insurance Core) and PortfolioX (Wealth & Asset Management), Ikione blends intelligent automation with humancentric design to help financial institutions launch faster, operate efficiently, and scale with confidence. Ikione is UAE PDPL–accredited and committed to meeting both local and international standards.

