The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market: Growth Opportunities, Share, Trends & Forecast to 2029

Expected to grow to $1107.95 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for the leasing of nonfinancial intangible assets has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years. The size is predicted to increase from $714.5 billion in 2024 to $776.53 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The historical growth rate can be attributed to factors such as leasing of intellectual property, advancements in technology, cost efficiency, license and royalty earnings, and breakthroughs in innovation and research.

The market size for nonfinancial intangible assets lessors is predicted to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years. The market value is projected to escalate to $1107.95 billion by the year 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth during this forecast period could be due to elements such as digital transformation, monetization of intellectual property, global expansion, e-commerce, content creation, and saas along with cloud services. Key trends during this forecast period encompass licensing of digital content and media, monetization of intellectual property, emerging technologies, cooperative research and innovation, and green technology in line with sustainability.

Download a free sample of the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2223&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market?

The surge in nonfinancial intangible assets such as trademarks, patents, brand names, franchise and agreements fuels the growth of the nonfinancial intangible assets market lessors. The escalation in nonfinancial intangible assets amplifies the demand for these market lessors. To illustrate, the Australian Intellectual Property Report 2022, produced by an Australian government agency, indicates that patent applications increased by 11% in 2023, and filings from Australian residents witnessed a 25% rise. Applications for trade marks saw a 9% increase, with trade mark registrations also on the rise, by 10%. Consequently, the inflation in nonfinancial intangible assets is anticipated to boost the growth of the nonfinancial intangible assets market lessors.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market?

Major players in the Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets include:

• McDonald's Corporation

• Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV

• Subway IP LLC

• 7-Eleven Inc.

• Yum! Brands Inc.

• Restaurant Brands International Inc.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings

• Domino's Pizza

• Hyatt Hotels Corporation

• Wyndham Worldwide Corp

What Are The Top Trends In The Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Industry?

There's a significant increase in businesses investing heavily in research and development, with ambitions of making patent leasing a key revenue stream. These corporations are channeling their resources into specialty fields, eyeing substantial returns on their R&D investments. Patent holders are not only leasing their inventions to direct competitors but also to firms in associated sectors, eventually creating new subsidiary entities keen on monetizing these assets. Renowned companies like Qualcomm, Ericsson, and others boasting extensive intellectual-property assets, are directing efforts towards turning their patent portfolios into a primary income source. In a similar vein, Qualcomm has converted its intellectual-property division into an independent business unit.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Segments

The lessors of nonfinancial intangible assetsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Oil Royalty Companies, Patent Owners And Lessors

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Oil Royalty Companies: Oil and Gas Royalties, Mineral Rights Royalties, Royalty Trusts

2) By Patent Owners And Lessors: Technology Patent Lessors, Biotech Patent Lessors, Industrial Design Patent Lessors, Pharmaceutical Patent Lessors

View the full lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lessors-of-nonfinancial-intangible-assets-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Landscape?

In 2024, the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market was dominated by North America, followed by Asia-Pacific. The report on this market covers seven key areas, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Logistics Automation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/logistics-automation-global-market-report

Automotive Logistics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-logistics-global-market-report

Freight And Logistics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/freight-and-logistics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.