Lingjie Guo Wins Silver in UX Design at the 2025 MUSE Creative Awards: Season 2

2025 MUSE Creative Awards S2 Featured Winner: Lingjie Guo Food Dice by Lingjie Guo

The 2025 MUSE Design Awards & Creative Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), have officially announced its Season 2 results.

As we commemorate a decade of the MUSE Awards, Lingjie’s achievements stand as proof of the dedication and brilliance that continue to inspire industries and audiences worldwide.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 MUSE Design Awards & Creative Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), have officially announced its Season 2 results, marking the second chapter of this year’s global competition while celebrating the program’s 10th anniversary milestone. From more than 13,000 submissions, this season’s winners embody innovation, craft, and influence across the creative and design industries.

With Season 2, the MUSE Awards not only builds on its momentum but also expands the stage for creative and design excellence, offering a platform where both renowned names and emerging voices find equal footing. This chapter highlights how today’s work continues to set new standards, while shaping a legacy that inspires future generations.

About Lingjie Guo

Lingjie Guo is a Los Angeles–based UX designer known for her philosophy of clarity, restraint, and human-centered structure. Her approach to design is guided by one principle: that simplicity is intelligence. Every element within her work serves a defined purpose, every interaction is measured for effort and emotion, and every system is built to bring order to complexity.

Her award-winning project, Food Dice, which received the Silver Award in UX Design, exemplifies this design logic. The app reimagines decision-making around everyday choices, specifically, the daily question of what to eat. By rolling a digital dice, users are offered a cuisine or restaurant suggestion, seamlessly connected to delivery platforms. The interface eliminates clutter, filters, and friction, replacing hesitation with motion and clarity.

In her design process, Lingjie begins by mapping behavioral patterns, identifying friction points in user journeys, and restructuring flows to enhance emotional calm and cognitive ease. Her methodology values rhythm and breathing space, crafting experiences that feel both intuitive and human. This commitment to precision and restraint results in interfaces that are not only functional but quietly expressive, allowing users to move effortlessly through interaction.

Lingjie sees design as a behavioral framework, not merely a visual construct. Her tone as a designer is analytical yet empathetic, disciplined yet light. Through her work, she reminds the industry that good design guides attention. Food Dice stands as a reflection of that belief: a design that transforms simplicity into an act of intelligence.

The Evaluation Process

Submissions to the MUSE Creative Awards are evaluated by an international jury of experts, with evaluations conducted through a blind judging process. Entries are measured on innovation, functionality, aesthetics, sustainability, and impact. This impartial approach ensures that winners like Lingjie Guo are recognized solely on the strength of their design work.

Notable Achievement in Season 2 of the 2025 MUSE Creative Awards:

1. Mobile App - Food & Drink

2. Mobile App - Lifestyle

“Congratulations to all the winners this season,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “As we commemorate a decade of the MUSE Awards, Lingjie’s achievements stand as proof of the dedication and brilliance that continue to inspire industries and audiences worldwide. Each winning entry is more than exceptional work—it is part of the ongoing dialogue that defines creativity and design today.”

For further information, please contact Lingjie Guo at miamiiamiiiaguo@gmail.com.

About Lingjie Guo

Lingjie Guo is a UX designer based in Los Angeles specializing in user-centered digital design. Her work integrates analytical thinking with emotional awareness to create products that simplify human interaction. Through her focus on clarity, rhythm, and flow, Lingjie continues to explore how digital design can make life feel lighter, clearer, and more intuitive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.