2025 LIT Advertising Awards Announces the Winners of Season 2: Celebrating Creative Brilliance Across Global Advertising

The 2025 LIT Advertising Awards: Season 2 announces this year’s outstanding achievements in advertising creativity, campaign strategy, and brand communication.

This season’s winners have achieved excellence not just through creativity, but through precision of message and strategic vision.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 LIT Advertising Awards: Season 2 officially announces its winners, honoring the year’s most outstanding achievements in advertising creativity, campaign strategy, and brand communication. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), this international competition celebrates professionals, agencies, and brands that have transformed ideas into powerful campaigns that define excellence in modern advertising.

Honoring the Best in Global Advertising

Season 2 of the competition received hundreds of entries from over 30 countries, showcasing the best of the industry across television, print, outdoor, radio, and integrated campaigns. Each winning entry demonstrates how great advertising communicates ideas that captivate audiences, strengthen brands, and drive meaningful results.

2025 Featured LIT Advertising Awards Winners (Season 2)

This season’s winners represent the highest standard of advertising excellence. This list includes both direct submissions from agencies and independent creatives including ADMERASIA, Osllo Mídia, WeFuse, MINED, Qatar Government Communications Office, CHANGSHA IFS, Zbra Studios, ROSHN Group, and more, as well as indirect submissions from brands and in-house teams whose campaigns define modern advertising effectiveness, consisting of OMODA | The Nic. Chrisiansen Group, Nissan USA, China Eastern Airlines, Tiktok, Converse South Africa, McDonald's, Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy/ FIFA, Qatar Airways, and many others.

For the full list of winners, visit https://litadvertisingawards.com/winner.php.

An International Jury of Creative Experts

Entries were evaluated by an international panel of industry professionals, including creative directors, strategists, producers, and marketing leaders from leading agencies and brands. Each submission underwent a blind judging process, focusing on idea, execution, relevance, and impact, ensuring that every winning title reflects genuine advertising excellence and professional credibility.

“The LIT Advertising Awards celebrates powerful ideas that moves industries forward,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “This season’s winners have achieved excellence not just through creativity, but through precision of message and strategic vision. As we move into 2026, we look forward to campaigns that challenge convention and raise the standard of global advertising excellence.”

2026 LIT Advertising Awards Global Submissions Now Open

• Early Bird Entry Rates Available Until January 29, 2026: Entries are now being accepted, with reduced rates in effect until this date.

• Who Can Enter: The award welcomes agencies, studios, in-house creative teams, freelancers, and professionals across all areas of advertising worldwide.

• Categories Include: Advertising & Design, Digital (Video, Website, Animation, Integrated Marketing), Strategic Campaigns, and Special Submissions.

• Final Deadline & Results: Entries are accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on May 8, 2026, with official winner announcements scheduled for June 26, 2026.

About LIT Advertising Awards

The LIT Advertising Awards is an international competition recognizing excellence in advertising and brand communication. The award honors campaigns that exemplify originality, clarity, and effectiveness, from concept to execution, and highlights the creative professionals and agencies driving progress within the global advertising industry.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

