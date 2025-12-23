2026 LIT Advertising Awards & Entertainment Awards Open for Global Submissions for International Advertising Excellence

2026 LIT Advertising Awards Calling for Entries 2026 LIT Entertainment Awards Calling for Entries 2026 LIT Awards Statuettes - Platinum, Gold & Silver

The 2026 LIT Advertising Awards and Entertainment Awards are now open for entries, inviting creative professionals to submit outstanding advertising campaigns.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 LIT Advertising Awards and LIT Entertainment Awards are now open for entries, inviting agencies, in-house teams, freelancers, and creative professionals to submit their most outstanding advertising campaigns for global recognition. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competitions celebrate strategies and ideas shaping the next era of advertising excellence, honoring professionals who turn creative thinking into results that inspire industries worldwide.

“There’s something rare about an ad that leaves a lasting impression, especially one built on strong execution and purpose,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “This year, we look forward to what modern advertising can achieve, as well as how the LIT Advertising and Entertainment Awards continue to be a platform where the next wave of industry-defining ideas begins.”

Categories & Eligibility

Open to professionals worldwide, the competitions welcome participation across categories including Advertising & Design, Digital Excellence, Strategic Campaigns, Digital, Home, and Live Entertainment, as well as Video Production. Each submission will be reviewed by an international jury panel of creative directors, strategists, and brand experts, through a blind judging process focused on concept, execution, and relevance.

The complete list of categories can be found from the official websites here: https://litadvertisingawards.com/ / https://litentertainmentawards.com/.

Key Entry Dates & Submission Details

With submissions now open, participants are encouraged to submit their best campaigns early for the greatest advantage, with Early Bird entries accepted until January 29, 2026, ahead of the Final Extension Deadline on May 8, 2026. Winners will be officially announced on June 26, 2026, celebrating the year’s most exceptional achievements in advertising.

About LIT Advertising and Entertainment Awards

The LIT Advertising and Entertainment Awards are international competitions recognizing excellence in advertising and brand communication. The awards honor campaigns that exemplify originality, clarity, and effectiveness, from concept to execution, and highlights the creative professionals and agencies driving progress within the global advertising industry.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

