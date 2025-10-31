Amar Technolabs Group Achieves Milestones in Aviation Safety, Global Governance Training & IoT Solutions

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amar Technolabs Private Limited Group, a diversified global IT and technology solutions provider with a proven track record since 2009, proudly announces key achievements across its four business divisions – Amar InfoTech, ExcelPTP, TheQTrace , and AviationSoftware.aero. These milestones highlight the Group’s expanding global footprint in aviation safety oversight, international training, IoT innovation, and enterprise technology.15+ Years of Leadership in Aviation SoftwareFounded in 2009, Amar InfoTech has established itself as a trusted global partner for aviation authorities. Recently, the company hosted a high-level delegation from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to mark the successful completion of a 10-year collaboration in aviation billing software Over the past decade, Amar InfoTech has delivered robust, transparent, and compliant billing systems that streamline aeronautical revenue collection. Building on this success, the company is now advancing its aviation solutions with AI-powered billing, cloud-native platforms, and advanced data analytics to meet the evolving needs of civil aviation authorities worldwide.This next-generation upgrade ensures compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) while offering scalability, automation, and real-time intelligence for revenue and safety oversight.Building Governance Capacity Through Global TrainingThe Group’s training division, ExcelPTP, continues to strengthen its international presence. It recently completed a two-week international training program on Public Sector Management, Governance, and Fiscal Sustainability, designed for senior government officials and professionals.Participants engaged in high-impact sessions focusing on fiscal reforms, governance strategies, and sustainability practices. To enrich the learning experience, ExcelPTP also organized a free cultural tour, including visits to the Statue of Unity, Sabarmati Ashram, and Atal Bridge.By blending professional training with cultural immersion, ExcelPTP has positioned itself as a leading global partner for government agencies, public sector bodies, and international organizations seeking to enhance governance capacity and leadership skills, IT Professional.IoT Innovation for Smarter EnterprisesTheQTrace, the Group’s IoT solutions company, recently completed a real-time indoor workforce tracking system for Shankar Masala (India), a well-known FMCG enterprise.This smart IoT solution enables companies to monitor workforce movement, boost productivity, enforce compliance, and improve workplace safety with precision tracking and advanced analytics. The deployment demonstrates the transformative role of IoT in operational control and enterprise efficiency.With expertise in IoT devices, edge computing, cloud integration, and real-time monitoring, TheQTrace continues to deliver industry-specific innovations for enterprises across India and beyond.Launch of FOCSI – Flight Oversight, Compliance & Safety IntelligenceUnder its aviation-focused brand AviationSoftware.aero, Amar Technolabs has launched FOCSI (Flight Oversight, Compliance & Safety Intelligence), a state-of-the-art digital oversight system for civil aviation authorities.Key Features of FOCSI:● Centralized Oversight System – Covers Certification, Surveillance, Licensing, and Safety Oversight, aligned with ICAO Critical Elements (CE 1–8).● CAA Action Database – Links all findings, approvals, corrective actions, and follow-ups under unique control numbers.● Integrated Modules – Includes Safety Concerns, Administrative Tracking, Personnel Licensing, Employee Qualifications, Aircraft & Organization Approvals, and Document Control.● Automated Workflows – Manages the entire cycle from initiation to closure, with built-in follow-up and verification.● Data-Driven Insights – AI-enabled dashboards and analytics deliver real-time visibility and decision support.● Secure & Scalable – Cloud-ready deployment with mobile integration and role-based access for authorities.FOCSI represents a significant step forward in aviation safety intelligence, providing regulators with the tools to enhance oversight, ensure compliance, and proactively manage aviation safety risks.A Group Driving Innovation Since 2009From delivering aviation software and billing systems to global training, IoT solutions, and aviation safety platforms, Amar Technolabs Group has built a reputation for innovation, trust, and global impact.● Amar InfoTech – Future-ready aviation and enterprise IT solutions.● ExcelPTP – International training programs in governance and sustainability.● TheQTrace – IoT solutions for real-time workforce and asset tracking.● AviationSoftware.aero – Aviation safety oversight platforms, including FOCSI.With more than 15 years of experience, the Group continues to support industries and governments with cutting-edge technology solutions and capacity-building programs.About Amar Technolabs Private Limited GroupAmar Technolabs Private Limited Group is a global technology house headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, with diversified expertise across aviation software, enterprise IT, IoT, professional training, and AI-driven safety systems. Since 2009, the Group has been delivering reliable, sustainable, and innovative solutions to clients worldwide, including civil aviation authorities, government bodies, enterprises, and startups.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.