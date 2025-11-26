India’s Aviation Future: Insights from Hon’ble Minister Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu at IndiAirport Expo 2025  

NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IndiAirport Expo 2025, held from 18–20 November at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, brought together leading stakeholders from India’s civil aviation ecosystem, global technology innovators, air cargo specialists, and MRO service providers. The expo became a compelling platform for discussing India’s rapidly accelerating aviation sector—one that is set to reshape global aviation dynamics in the coming decade.One of the most anticipated moments of the event was the keynote address by Hon’ble Minister, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who delivered a powerful blueprint for India’s aviation future. His speech resonated strongly with industry leaders, showcasing India’s readiness to emerge as a global aviation hub backed by rapid infrastructure growth, policy reforms, technological advancements, and international collaboration.India’s Aviation Renaissance: A Decade of Unprecedented GrowthShri Naidu began his address by highlighting the scale and speed of India’s aviation growth. Over the past decade, India has undergone a transformation that few global markets have matched. The number of operational airports has expanded from 74 in 2014 to more than 164, marking one of the fastest expansions of aviation infrastructure worldwide.With regional connectivity programs such as UDAN, tier-2 and tier-3 cities have become active participants in the national aviation network, enabling millions of first-time flyers and stimulating local economies. This democratization of air travel has directly contributed to India reaching a record 5.3 lakh passengers in a single day—a milestone that reflects both growing demand and operational resilience.By 2030, India is expected to handle 500 million passengers annually, exceeding the combined annual passenger volumes of major aviation markets like Germany and Japan. Shri Naidu emphasized that India’s demographic advantage—where more than half of the population is below 25 years of age—will play a crucial role in sustaining this momentum.Air Cargo: India Emerges as a High-Potential Global PlayerA major focus of the Minister’s speech was the dramatic expansion of India’s air cargo industry. The nation has recorded a 47% increase in cargo volumes over the past decade, currently ranking:● 6th globally in total air cargo volume● 3rd in domestic freight● 12th in international freightIndia’s cargo handling capacity has already crossed 8 million metric tons, and national targets are set at:● 10 MMT by 2030● 21 MMT by 2047To achieve these ambitions, several structural initiatives have been launched:Key Cargo Initiatives● Expansion of the ICLS (Indian Customs Logistics System) across more airports● Rollout of the One Airport – One Product model inspired by India’s ODOP (One District – One Product) strategy● Development of cargo-centric airports such as Jewar (Noida International Airport) and Dholera Greenfield Airport in Gujarat● Reducing average cargo processing time from 8 hours to 6 hours● Expanding warehousing, perishables handling, and cold chain infrastructureThe Minister underscored the role of e-commerce, global B2C demand, and India’s expanding international trade corridors. With 900 million internet users projected by next year, express logistics and air cargo will remain major engines of economic growth.Aircraft Fleet Expansion & Freighter OpportunitiesIndia’s scheduled aircraft fleet is expected to double to 1,500 aircraft in the next 10–15 years. While belly cargo capacity will naturally expand with passenger fleet growth, the Minister strongly encouraged Indian airlines to invest in dedicated freighter aircraft.Globally, nations like the United States operate more than 200 dedicated freighter aircraft, while India currently has only 17 registered freighters. Sectors such as pharma, high-value electronics, machinery, perishable exports, and cross-border e-commerce require predictable and specialized freighter capabilities.The Minister highlighted this as one of the biggest untapped opportunities, urging Indian carriers to expand cargo-only fleets to match global standards.Drones: The Next Big Disruption in LogisticsShri Naidu also highlighted the remarkable rise of India’s drone economy, projected to scale from:● ₹2,900 crore in 2020 → ₹2.95 lakh crore by 2030Drones are already being piloted in:● emergency medical supplies delivery● agricultural monitoring● rural last-mile logistics● e-commerce deliveries● disaster responseThe Minister cited successful trials in remote districts, where drones transported medicines and diagnostic samples—showcasing how drone technology can revolutionize last-mile supply chains across India’s rural and mountainous regions.India’s MRO Ambition: Becoming the Asia-Pacific HubOne of the strongest themes in Shri Naidu’s speech was India’s bold push to become a major Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) hub.Current MRO Scenario● India’s MRO market is currently valued at USD 2 billion● Set to double to USD 4 billion by 2030● Despite this, 85% of MRO work is still performed abroad○ 80% of base maintenance○ 95% of engine overhauls○ 95% of component maintenance● Work is primarily done in Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE due to historical capacity constraintsReforms Driving ChangeIndia is correcting this imbalance through major policy reforms:● 100% FDI permitted under automatic route● Uniform 5% GST on aircraft components● Abolition of royalties for MRO providers● Comprehensive regulatory framework under the new Bharatiya Vayayan Adhiniyam● Focus on enabling India as a State of Design, Manufacturer, and MaintainerVisionThe Minister reiterated a clear national goal: “Every aircraft flying in India should be maintained, repaired, and overhauled within India.”This transformation will not only reduce foreign dependence but also create thousands of skilled jobs, accelerate technology development, and position India as an Asia-Pacific aviation engineering hub.Generative AI: The Future of Aviation TechnologyThe expo also highlighted the expanding role of Generative AI in aviation transformation. Across civil aviation authorities, airports, and airlines, AI-driven systems are emerging in:● predictive maintenance● air traffic flow optimization● safety compliance automation● regulatory oversight● digital document control● training and simulation● cargo demand forecasting● passenger experience enhancementGenerative AI is enabling aviation regulators and operators to automate complex workflows, detect risks earlier, and reduce processing time from days to minutes.India’s aviation digital ecosystem—powered by homegrown companies—will play a pivotal role in this shift. The Minister emphasized the need for innovation-led companies to scale faster and contribute to India’s global aviation leadership. Amar InfoTech ’s Aviation ContributionDuring the IndiAirport Expo, Amar InfoTech presented its growing suite of aviation technology solutions to Hon’ble Minister Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. The team highlighted that Amar InfoTech’s aviation platforms have been successfully deployed across multiple countries for more than 10+ years, supporting civil aviation authorities, airports, and safety regulators.Amar InfoTech offers a comprehensive range of aviation digital solutions, including:● Aeronautical Billing Solutions covering○ Flight Movements (FM)○ Airport Passenger Service Charges (APSC)○ Passenger Safety Charges (PSC)○ Safety Scheme of Charges (SSoC)○ Cargo Safety Charges (CSC)○ API/PNR-based billing automation○ Permit Request Automation System● Remote Aircraft & Drone Permit Management Software● Safety Oversight & Regulatory Compliance Platform (CASORT aligned)● Airport Billing & Revenue Management Software● Ground Handling Management SoftwareNotably, Amar InfoTech has been serving the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority for more than 10 years, delivering one of the strongest and most trusted aviation invoicing and billing solutions in the African aviation ecosystem — a testament to the company’s reliability and global expertise.The Minister was impressed by the company’s global footprint, recognizing Amar InfoTech as an example of how Indian aviation software companies are strengthening India’s digital aviation leadership. He encouraged the company to scale into more countries and continue driving innovation for the aviation ecosystem.🛫 India’s Aviation Path ForwardIndiAirport Expo 2025 reaffirmed India’s position as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world. Minister Naidu’s Aviation & Industries Vision 2026–2035 sets a clear roadmap for:● International aviation leadership● Next-gen airport infrastructure● MRO self-reliance● Cargo & logistics expansion● Drone ecosystem growth● Digital transformation● Generative AI-based aviation innovation● Stronger private-sector participationWith government support, industry partnerships, and the rising contributions of Indian technology firms, India’s aviation future between 2026 and 2035 looks transformational and globally significant.

