Makeup Market to Grow at 5.6% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Makeup Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Makeup Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the size of the makeup market has been experiencing significant growth. The market is projected to increase from $39.23 billion in 2024 to $41.23 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Factors leading to this expansion during the historical period include the impact of social media, prevailing fashion trends, the role of film and television, the sway of beauty bloggers and influencers, technological reach, and cultural diversity.

The cosmetic industry's size is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, elevating to $51.18 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The projected growth during this period can be ascribed to factors like the emergence of the male makeup market, trends in the fashion industry, the consistent surge of online cosmetic sales and digital beauty platforms, subscription-based models, and partnerships between cosmetics brands and social influencers. Key trends anticipated to shape the forecast period encompass innovatively green beauty products, multi-purpose cosmetic items, augmented reality try-on technologies, conventional beauty norms, and strategies aimed at engaging a diverse audience.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Makeup Market?

The forward momentum of the makeup market is anticipated to be bolstered by the growing e-commerce sector. Involving the online transaction of goods and services, the e-commerce industry's growth is particularly evident in the makeup market, where rapidly rising sales are powered by the convenience of purchase and wide product selections. Allowing for global access, e-commerce platforms facilitate the convenient purchase of cosmetic products, while offering an extensive range of options. For instance, the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, a US government agency, reported that U.S. retail e-commerce sales for the third quarter of 2023 touched $271.7 billion, marking an increase of 0.9% (±0.4%) from the previous quarter. Compared to the same period in 2022, e-commerce sales for the third quarter of 2023 saw a significant increase of 7.8% (±1.2%), surpassing the 2.0% (±0.4%) growth found in overall retail sales. E-commerce sales made up 14.9% of total sales in the third quarter of 2023. As such, the expanding e-commerce sector is driving the forward growth of the makeup market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Makeup Market?

Major players in the Makeup include:

• LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton)

• Procter & Gamble (P&G)

• L'Oréal Paris

• Morphe Cosmetics

• Unilever

• Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• Shiseido Co. Ltd.

• Coty Inc.

• Amorepacific Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Makeup Market?

Leading firms in the cosmetics industry are focusing more on the creation of innovative solutions like complexion products to maintain a competitive standing in the market. These products, which often include makeup essentials like foundation, concealer, and tinted moisturizers, are specially designed to enhance and even out skin tone to give the skin a more unified appearance. For example, in January 2024, Makeup Revolution, a cosmetics brand based in the UK, introduced two new complexion-focused products: the Skin Silk Serum Foundation and the Bright Light Face Glow. The Skin Silk Serum Foundation, a breathable and ultralight foundation available in 20 diverse shades, contains hyaluronic acid and peptides known for boosting collagen production, promoting radiant, supple skin texture, and moisturizing the skin. It provides a radiantly satin, blurred finish that enhances the natural glow of the skin and can be precisely applied for subtle coverage or layered for a ""second skin"" effect.

How Is The Makeup Market Segmented?

The makeupmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Foundation, Concealer, Powder, Primer

2) By Application: Area, Lips, Eyes, Face, Nails

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Foundation: Liquid Foundation, Powder Foundation, Cream Foundation, Stick Foundation, Cushion Foundation, Mousse Foundation, Tinted Moisturizers

2) By Concealer: Liquid Concealer, Stick Concealer, Cream Concealer, Pencil Concealer, Color Correcting Concealers

3) By Powder: Loose Powder, Pressed Powder, Setting Powder, Translucent Powder, Finishing Powder

4) By Primer: Mattifying Primer, Hydrating Primer, Pore-Minimizing Primer, Illuminating Primer, Colour-Correcting Primer, Smoothing Primer

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Makeup Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the makeup market as the most substantial region. It is projected that North America will experience the most rapid growth in the coming forecast period. The report on the makeup market features regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

